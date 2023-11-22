Media Statement | SailGP 2024

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited can confirm that SailGP has made the decision to not stage the event in Auckland in March 2024.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited worked with SailGP to explore all possible options to stage the event here and, along with Auckland Council group, had solutions for SailGP’s on-water course and on-land seating plans. However, the unavailability of Wynyard Point land as a spectator facility proved to be a barrier to holding the event in Auckland. This land was part of SailGP’s original vision for the sailing competition.

Auckland remains a world-class destination for major events. We pride ourselves on our international reputation for hosting global events, as was showcased recently with the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

We are excited to showcase Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour and waterfront at the inaugural Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival in February and March next year. Aucklanders and visitors can look forward to enjoying a range of activities and events, including the Millennium Cup superyacht regatta, Wooden Boat Festival, the popular Auckland Boat Show and the new World Manu Champs alongside some amazing entertainment for the whole family.

Nick Hill, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive

