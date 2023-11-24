Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Feature Film Head South To World Premiere At Rotterdam International Film Festival Opening Night

Friday, 24 November 2023, 1:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission - NZFC

New Zealand filmmaker Jonathan Ogilvie’s semi-autobiographical music drama Head South, featuring Ed Oxenbould, Márton Csókás, singer-songwriter Stella Bennett (Benee), and Roxie Mohebbi will open the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) on January 25th 2024.

Written and directed by Jonathan Ogilvie, Head South is produced by Antje Kulpe and Jonathan Ogilvie with Emma Slade, Lee Hubber, Gary Phillips, Mark Vennis, and Mat Govoni as executive producers.

Dr Ogilvie’s filmography includes Cannes Film Festival selection’s Despondent Divorcee and This Film Is a Dog along with The Tender Hook, and Lone Wolf. Shayne Carter (Straitjacket Fits, Dimmer) is the film’s music composer.

Set in 1979, the underground post-punk music scene of Christchurch draws in Angus, a schoolboy fantasist, who must confront self-doubt, the derision of his friends and a family tragedy to acquire an appreciation of true character. The film features music from Toy Love, The Slits, Public Image Ltd, Magazine, The Scavengers, Wire and Lou Reed.

Ogilvie said “I am very excited about bringing this small world to the larger world. It’s a time and place in New Zealand’s recent cultural history that deserves to be shown-off and celebrated. Head South is an authentic local story with truly international reach, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences. It’s a return to the world of music and ideas - and indeed the place, Ōtautahi Christchurch - that first inspired me to become a screenwriter and director.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Congratulating the filmmakers, NZFC CEO Annie Murray said it is very exciting to have a New Zealand film open the Rotterdam Film Festival. “This is a unique film, with a distinctly New Zealand perspective capturing a significant period in New Zealand’s cultural and modern history.”

Funded by the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Head South Cohort, Black Frame, I&G and Moviehouse Entertainment; with the assistance of the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production rebate and the Screen Canterbury NZ Production grant, Head South will be theatrically distributed in New Zealand and Australia by Label Distribution, with Moviehouse Entertainment handling international sales.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Film Commission - NZFC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 