Hannah Pascoe, The First Blind Cyclist Embarks On An Inspirational Cycling Journey For Blind Sport New Zealand

In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, Hannah Pascoe, a courageous individual who is blind, embarked on an extraordinary cycling expedition spanning the length of New Zealand. Hannah’s journey commenced on 8 November 2023 at Cape Reinga, and she is on schedule to arrive in Bluff to a ‘welcome home’ function on Sunday 26 November 2023. The purpose of her ambitious tour is not just a personal challenge but a mission to raise funds for Blind Sport New Zealand, an organization committed to supporting young blind and low-vision athletes in pursuing their sporting dreams.

"I want to make a difference and do everything I can to help them, and this is my small way of giving back, as well as getting to do something big. Also, I’m a bit of a nutter” said Hannah.

Hannah's epic cycling adventure will be approximately 2300kms. It will take her through the breathtaking landscapes and challenging terrains that New Zealand has to offer. Over the course of her journey, Hannah aims to not only defy personal limits but also shine a spotlight on the capabilities of individuals with vision impairments.

Blind Sport New Zealand, an advocate for inclusivity and accessibility in sports, is proudly supporting Hannah's endeavour. The organization recognizes the transformative power of sports in the lives of blind and low-vision individuals, providing them with opportunities to be active and develop physical fitness, self-confidence, and a sense of community.

"Hannah Pascoe's journey is an inspiring testament to the strong spirit within all of us. Her dedication to cycling the length of New Zealand, despite being blind, showcases the potential that lies within everyone. Hannah has lived experience and is so committed to the cause and supporting our future blind sports people. Blind Sport NZ are an incredibly grateful recipient of the funds and acknowledge Hannah, her pilot, Kara, and her support crew. It is truly a team effort" said Helen Johnson, General Manager of Blind Sport New Zealand.

The funds raised through Hannah's cycling tour will go into a “Chasing Dreams Fund’ and will directly contribute to Blind Sport New Zealand's initiatives aimed at empowering young blind and low-vision athletes to chase their dreams just as Hannah is doing in her life. In time these funds will enable individuals with a sporting dream, big or small, to access the likes of sports equipment, training programs, coaching, and mentorship opportunities where they may not otherwise be able to.

Blind Sport NZ appeals to the NZ public to get behind Hannah and boost her fund-raising efforts. A challenge for the business sector to see if there is anyone interested to match the final fundraising figure and / or consider partnering with Blind Sport NZ on future projects. There is much work still to do to build awareness and the profile of blind sport in NZ.

To follow Hannah Pascoe's incredible journey and contribute to the cause, please visit her fundraising page https://wahine-toa-tour-aotearoa.raisely.com/ or for updates on Blind Sport New Zealand Facebook or Chasing Dreams with Hannah Facebook

Media inquiries can be directed to Helen at helen@blindsport.kiwi or 022 5388162.

About Blind Sport New Zealand: Blind Sport New Zealand is a national disability organization dedicated to promoting and supporting sports for individuals who are blind or have low vision. Through various programs, initiatives and working with partners in the sport sector, the organization aims to create greater awareness of blind sport, an inclusive and supportive environment, empowering visually impaired individuals to participate and experience the profound impact of sport.

Blind Sport NZ will be undertaking a road trip from Invercargill to Auckland between 28 Nov to 14 Dec and may be coming to a region near you.

