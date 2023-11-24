Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Precious Kauri Gum Memorial Stolen From Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Friday, 24 November 2023, 9:21 am
Press Release: Waitangi Treaty Grounds

A precious piece of kauri gum has been stolen in a brazen daylight robbery from Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. The robbery, which occurred on Sunday, 19 November, has saddened Trustees, staff and museum supporters.

The kauri gum was generously giŌed to Te Rau Aroha before its opening in 2020 by the Trustees of the Museum at Te Ahu in Kaitaia. In giving this unique taonga, Te Ahu staff indicated that "its purpose now extends beyond being a mere artefact; it stands as a poignant representaƟon of A Company, whose soldiers came from Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), affecƟonately known as the gum diggers."

The piece, weighing in at approximately two kilograms, had special significance as it formed part of a unique receptacle that allowed visitors to the Museum to cleanse themselves with water before exiting the Memorial Gallery.

Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene is appalled at the act and calls the behaviour "unacceptable to take a symbol that demonstrates the sacrifice our Māori soldiers made, particularly the soldiers from up here, on behalf of this country and especially in a place like Waitangi where it's representative of the price of citizenship."

The Museum's main exhibition acknowledges the contribution of Māori to their country's involvement in many theatres of war since 1840. It strongly focuses on the Pioneer Battalion of World War I and the 28 (Māori) Battalion of World War II. One gallery is dedicated explicitly to the 28 (Māori) Battalion's A Company, whose members hailed from Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), and it is from within this gallery that the kauri gum was taken.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Chanel Clarke, Museum Curator, is also upset by the shameless act which was captured by the Museum's CCTV cameras. "I have no doubt that those people who came in here have tupuna that are in this gallery; they probably have ancestors who served, and this is not the type of behaviour that is becoming of their whānau," said Clarke.

Police are investigating the theft and reviewing CCTV footage. The Museum urges anyone with any information to contact the Police.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waitangi Treaty Grounds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 