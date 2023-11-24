SkyCity Joins Auckland Cricket As Major Sponsor Of The Women's Program

Auckland Cricket is delighted to announce a two-year partnership with SkyCity, who join as Major Sponsor – Women’s Program.

Auckland Cricket CEO Iain Laxon is excited about the opportunities that the partnership presents.

“SkyCity is an integral part of our city and the Sky Tower is an iconic emblem for Auckland – it feels like a great fit for us as we try and fulfil our strategic goal of truly representing Auckland. Having recently seen the kind of event spaces that SkyCity are able to offer I’m really excited about what opportunities the partnership will present.

“I’m really looking forward to having the support of Sky City as we invest further in giving our female athletes the support and development opportunities to achieve their goals in cricket,” says Laxon.

“SkyCity is proud to rise together with Auckland Cricket and support local communities by connecting fans with their sporting heroes,” says Caroline Ah Chong-Douglas, GM Sales and Marketing Auckland - SkyCity Entertainment Group.

“We have a commitment to standing tall for women’s sport and are excited to further diversify our partnerships into New Zealand’s favourite summer sport – we will be cheering our HEARTS out!”

SkyCity’s insignia will now sit front and centre of the playing kits for the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Legends Cup competitions.

In the second year of the partnership SkyCity will enjoy naming rights for T20 and 40 over Women’s Premier Club Cricket.

Auckland Cricket’s General Manager – Marketing & Relationships, Shovik Nandi, sees the partnership as an opportunity to grow women’s cricket in Auckland. “This partnership stands as a significant milestone for ACA, and we're excitedly looking ahead to the collaborative ventures with SkyCity.

“Together, we strive to elevate experiences for all our stakeholders and foster deeper connections within the vibrant communities of Tāmaki Makaurau and in particular, grow women’s cricket. We’re thrilled to partner with the SkyCity group and have them as part of our Auckland Cricket whanau – there is nothing that captures Auckland's essence quite like the iconic Sky Tower,” says Nandi.

The HEARTS began their season this weekend against Northern Districts at Cobham Oval where SkyCity’s logo was seen on the front of their shirts.

The Legends Cup, a brand new women’s club competition featuring the top female players from across Auckland and bridging the gap between club and domestic cricket, will play its third round on December 10 and will also feature the SkyCity logo.

For more information, contact Shovik Nandi, GM Marketing & Relationships on snandi@aucklandcricket.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

