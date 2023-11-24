Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wētā Workshop's Tribute To The Return Of The King: A Journey Through Middle-earth's Legacy

Friday, 24 November 2023, 11:34 am
Press Release: Weta Workshop

Strap on your hobbit feet, dust off your elven cloaks, and embark on a journey to the heart of Middle-earth as Wētā Workshop hosts a celebration set to rival Gandalf’s fireworks. This December marks the 20th anniversary since the epic conclusion of the third and final instalment in the trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, and Wētā Workshop is orchestrating a momentous gathering in its honour.

To mark this milestone, Wētā Workshop has prepared an array of activities for fans. The first, a special Wellington screening of, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, has already sold out. This event will see the Roxy cinema transformed into Middle-earth, complete with festivities and a guest panel. For those who missed out on The Roxy screening, two more activities are available until tickets run out.

Wētā Workshop is hosting several special tours allowing guests to learn about the making of iconic props and costumes from 'The Lord of the Rings'.

“As we reflect on the monumental journey of creating Middle-earth, we're thrilled to share these incredible stories with fans of The Lord of the Rings. The dedication of our crew over seven and a half years brings this mûmakil-sized task to life, and we invite you to join us in the celebration of this 20th anniversary milestone." – Jade Bolstad, Wētā Workshop Area Manager - Wellington in Tourism

The making of The Lord of the Rings extended beyond Wellington, and as a tribute to the collaborative effort of an entire nation, Wētā Workshop is hosting a very special screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in Auckland.

This exclusive screening will feature live alternative commentary from Wētā Workshop’s co-founders Richard Taylor and Tania Rodger, providing unique insights into the creation of Middle-earth. VIPs will also be invited to an exclusive Q&A with Richard and Tania before the screening commences.

“We’re very excited to share in the celebrations in Auckland and we’ve pulled out all the stops. The pre-screening event will have roaming characters, special effect applications, a food and drink bar, photo opportunities, exclusive Wētā Cave discounts and more.” – Sam Holdich, Wētā Workshop Auckland Area Manager in Tourism

Learn more about each event:

Find more from Weta Workshop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
