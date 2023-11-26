45 Years Of Pedalling Round The Lake

Thousands of riders took to the start line today at the 45th annual edition of the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

The atmosphere of New Zealand’s greatest cycling event has been electric as organisers, riders, supporters and the Taupō community celebrate this 45th milestone event.

Seven event categories were on offer at this year’s occasion ensuring everyone was catered for – from first timers to top gun riders with road cycling, mountain biking and gravel riding all featured.

Taking out the fastest time of the men in the iconic 160km Round the Lake event was Matt McClune with a time of 4:10:53 and an average speed of 38.6km/hr. Kate McCarthy took out the fastest female with a time of 4:12:09.

James Harvey took out fastest male in the second annual 80km Shimano Gravel Grind event with a time of 2:49:12, while Brittany Dykes secured the top spot for the women with a time of 3:27:43.

Lochlan Brown was fastest with a time of 2:32:12 in the 60km Huka Steamer mountain bike event, while Michelle Vorster took out fastest for the women with a time of 3:04:53.

For those who took on the awe inspiring 2 lap 320km Enduro event, the quickest were Joshua Aldridge (male) and Brittney Litton (female) with times of 9:48:40 and 11:19:02 respectively.

Other notable showings include...

Taupō resident, Kevin Collins, completed today’s event on the very same bike that original event patron Walter de Bont rode in the very first Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge in 1977.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Enthusiast Colin Anderson completed his 104th lap of the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge in today’s 2 lap Enduro event.

72 year old Steve Trevurza, well known in sailing circles and who’s found the love of cycling in recent years, and has ridden down from Auckland this week to take part in today’s Round The Lake.

This year’s event boasts an impressive spot prize pool valued at over $50,000. Prizes include a 19 month lease of a Sukuki Vitara Hybrid JLK 2WD drive auto, a Lun Performance Carbon Wheelset, a private charter on Chris Jolly’s Levante premium boat for 4 people, a Ride Holidays voucher to next year’s event, Choice Hotels accommodation vouchers and free Harraways breakfast for a whole year!

Riders and spectators alike have had the chance to see for themselves why Taupō took out the Supreme Award at the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards recently as they have enjoyed everything that the Central Plateau has on offer.

“There’s an awesome buzz here in Taupō and if you're in Taupō today, there is still time to come on down and get amongst the action at the event village,” Event Director, Hayden Dickason said.

“Whether taking part, supporting or just soaking up the atmosphere of the weekend, the event village is the place to be. There’s music, a fun zone for the kids and an assortment of food vendors and beverages to keep you fueled and hydrated. Mix and mingle with fellow riders and supporters and enjoy the great vibes, it is the ultimate spot to round out the event and celebrate the milestone 45th anniversary year of the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge,” says Dickason.

Event category fastest times

Round The Lake

Male - Matt McClune, 4:10:53

Female - Kate McCarthy, 4:12:09

Shimano Gravel Grind

Male - James Harvey, 2:49:12

Female - Brittany Dykes, 3:27:43

Huka Steamer

Male - Lochlan Brown, 2:32:12

Female - Michelle Vorster, 3:04:53

Huka Teaser

Male - Tony Boustred, 1:16:04

Female - Karen Fehl, 1:17:16

2 lap Enduro

Male - Joshua Aldridge, 9:48:40

Female - Brittney Litton, 11:19:02

Independent Traffic Control Length Of The Lake

Male - Kian Weston, 1:22:25

Female - Kirsty McCallum, 1:26:45

© Scoop Media

