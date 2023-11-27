Personal Bests In Optiv101 MVP Exhibition

The Optiv101 MVP is showing at the Whanganui Arts at the Centre from December 2 to 14.

The annual exhibition by artists from the Optiv101 Fine Arts and Multimedia Studios celebrates the exhibiting and production by the studios’ artists over the previous 12 months.

The exhibition is a review of “Personal Bests”, with five studio artists opting to review their works from the year’s exhibitions, which includes the Summer Open and the Political Football Home and Away Games (in Whanganui and Wellington respectively).

It also includes new work, as the aim of MVP exhibitions is to encourage the studio artists to develop their current oeuvres and themes.

Ewen Stratford highlights his well-known motif of the Red Band gumboot alongside his recent work of flowers. To compliment his vintage truck and automobile theme that he has developed, he has ventured into classic motorcycles.

Sandra Brumby used a visit to Mexico to inspire her work this year. The sojourn enabled her to compare and contrast New Zealand’s society with the exotica of Central America. You will be surprised by her findings.

Esther Topfer examines language and understanding in a series of work called Stream of Consciousness, where personal expression and meaning gets entangled and retranslated in the process of interpretation by others.

Aaron Potaka submits a series of work called The Hunt, using the rich colour of the equestrian sport and placing the settings in familiar local landscapes such as the Rangitikei, Parapara and Whanganui.

Robert Pech is Optiv101’s emerging artist who is painting in acrylics and oils which he used to love as a youngster. He looks at nature in all its forms, and capturing it new perspectives continues to be his passion and challenge.

Not only is the exhibition a celebratory review, but up for grabs is the MVP Cup presented to the studio artist who exhibits throughout the year and has made positive developments in their arts practice and studio contributions.

Aaron Potaka is this year’s MVP Cup winner with a strong showing across Optiv101 exhibitions especially his Still Lifes from the Optiv101 Summer Open, and the Cancel Culture series of portraits for the Political Football exhibitions.

The opening function for Optiv101 MVP is on Friday December 1, from 5.30pm at Whanganui Arts @ the Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

