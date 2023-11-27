Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Eight Weekends Of Show Shearing Competitions In The North

Monday, 27 November 2023, 2:14 pm
Shearing Sports New Zealand

The annual round of eight A and P show shearing competitions kicks-off this Saturday with the Whangarei A and P Show.

The competition, a shearing-only championships which was revived in 2020 with the opening of an impressive, new open-sided board, will be followed by Kaikohe show on January 20, the North Kaipara show at Paparoa on February 3, Northern Wairoa’s Arapohue Show on February 10, the North Kaipara show at Broadwood on February 17, Counties on February 18, the Kumeu Shears on March 9, and Warkworth on March 16.

The show this Saturday, with shearing starting at 10am, will be boosted by the Kaiwaka crew of top Open shearer Toa Henderson, of whom he expects at least eight will be competing, throwing out the challenge for all shearers in the north to support the competitions in the north.

Competition takes place in five grades from Novice to Open.

The numbers of shearers in Northland are no longer vast, but there is some strength, shown last year, when Henderson and Dane Phillips, also of Kaiwaka, were first and second in the Open final, and Jayden Mainland, of Wellsford, won the Senior event.

Last summer Henderson won 11 Open finals, as far afield as Kaikohe in the north and Balclutha in the south, while Mainland won three finals, and has won five in five seasons of Senior shearing.

In January 2022, Henderson, Phillips and Mainland, and Senior shearer Tama Nahona and Senior woolhandler Destiny Paikea were dominant at the Rotorua A and P Show with five ribbons, including two wins, including Nahona’s 6th Senior win, the other five having all been in the smaller Northland shows.

But this year the crew have had to make a choice between competitions – the show close to home or the bigger competition of Rotorua’s Agrodome Shears, being held in December for the first time.

The Whangarei show is the first leg of the ANZ Northland Shearing Competition, which was first staged in 2018, establishing bragging rights between the shows.

