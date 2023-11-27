Wellington Access Radio Broadcasts Live Recordings Of Crip The Lit On International Day Of Disabled Persons

What have disabled writers always wanted to say to disabled characters from history and fiction? And how would they create a universe where all people don't merely survive, but flourish?

Wellington Access Radio will be broadcasting the answers to these and so much more when we play two recorded sessions from Crip the Lit, part of the 2023 Verb Festival, on December 3rd, International Day of Disabled Persons at 11am & 11pm.

Crip the Lit was formed in 2016 as a way for Deaf and disabled writers to have their unique voices, perspectives and stories included and valued in mainstream writing in Aotearoa.

The two programmes were recorded live on November 11, 2023.

In the first, Letters to Disabled Friends, Crip the Lit writers share light-hearted - or maybe not so light-hearted - and generally irreverent reflections and advice addressed to their favourite characters on their disability representation. (Robyn Hunt, Etta Bollinger, Rem Wigmore, Andi Buchanan, Erin Donohue and Al Gray, with host Elizabeth Heritage.)

The second programme, Universe-Hopping with Radical Crip Imagination, has writers sharing pieces of writing utilising radical crip imagination that challenges an ableist world, then engage the audience in their own world building adventure. (Andi Buchanan, Bee Trudgeon, Charlotte Simmonds, Erin Donohue, and Helen Vivienne Fletcher, with host Alice Mander.)

‘We were super proud of the lineup this year’ says Trish Harris, one of the Crip the Lit founders. ‘Such strong voices – thoughtful, witty, and just plain entertaining. They stretched our imaginations and pushed at self-limiting stereotypes. Listening will light up your brain in new ways!’

Station Manager, Pip Adam, says Crip the Lit’s Verb events are a high point in the Wellington Access Radio calendar.

‘We love the energy and art Crip the Lit bring to the Wellington literary landscape. We’re so excited to broadcast these events so people can either re-visit them or those who weren’t able to make the events can enjoy them. Thanks so much to Crip the Lit!’

https://www.accessradio.org.nz/features.html

About Wellington Access Radio

Wellington Access Radio is the station that’s by, for and about our communities. We provide a space for people who face barriers to media to have their voices heard.

The station serves Wellington, the Hutt Valley and Porirua, with programmes made by diverse communities across the region. Anyone can make a programme or podcast with us, be interviewed, or have their music played on air - get in touch at info@accessradio.org.nz

Tune in on 106.1FM. Stream live and find podcasts on this website and the accessmedia.nz mobile app. You can also subscribe on Apple podcasts and Spotify.

