Organic Gardeners Bare It All For A Good Cause

This Christmas, the Soil & Health Association of New Zealand proudly presents its first calendar. It's not just your run-of-the-mill calendar – it's a celebration of organic gardening, regenerating the land, and a bit of good-natured cheekiness!

The 2024 calendar features people gardening au naturel in Aotearoa, in a tribute to organic growing practices.

"Gardening without clothes symbolises shedding the layers between us and nature. It's a statement of authenticity and joyful, connected living," says Jenny Lux, organic market gardener from Rotorua and Co-Chair of Soil & Health NZ. "Every picture tells a story of cultivating not just plants but our total wellbeing."

All proceeds from the 2024 calendar sales will go towards supporting the vital work of the Soil & Health Association, which is dedicated to promoting organic and regenerative practices, advocating for living soils, nutritious food, healthy people, and a thriving environment.

By purchasing the calendar, supporters not only acquire a unique conversation starter for their wall or the perfect Christmas present - they also contribute to a greener future.

"Being part of this calendar, which celebrates the connection between ourselves and the Earth, was an empowering experience," says Rebecka Keeling, owner of Slow Blooms pick-your-own flower farm in Matakana. "At Slow Blooms, we grow according to permaculture ethics - which is about working with nature and not against it. Stripping away our clothes for the photo shoot felt like a metaphor for simplifying our lives and embracing the beauty of an organic, regenerative world."

Claire Flynn is the designer for OrganicNZ magazine and the driving force behind the calendar.

"We wanted to plant the seed of sustainability in a way that's both entertaining and thought-provoking," she says. "We are passionate about promoting a healthy and regenerative way of living, nurturing our soil for generations to come."

The main photographer Imke Kauta, based in Bay of Plenty, specialises in capturing people in their most natural state, empowering them to love their bodies. She volunteered her skills for the project. "It was an honour to be trusted with capturing these impressive gardens and natural beauty of the human body," Imke says.

The calendar is available for purchase on the OrganicNZ website. There are two calendar options - one for the stylish, slightly more modest gardener, and another one for those who don’t mind a bit more ‘cheek'. The calendar is priced at $30 for one or $55 for both versions.

Get in quick so you don't miss out on the most talked-about Christmas gift that will make your gardener friends blush with delight - while also supporting a good cause.

