Black Fins Break Records At German Cup

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

The Blacks Fins had an incredible showing at the International German Cup, breaking eight New Zealand records.

The two-day pool rescue competition is an annual event that serves as a platform to test the skills and expertise of surf lifeguards.

Athletes compete in various events, including swimming under floating obstacles, rescuing manikins off the bottom of the pool, and line throwing.

Teams earn points for both individual and relay events, with the winning team being the one that accumulates the highest overall score.

This year, the eight-strong New Zealand team came in second place with 36,233 points, just behind Australia on 37,473 points.

Tanya Hamilton, SLSNZ High Performance Manager, said, “The team, led by Steven Kent, performed exceptionally well with intense races, personal bests, and a number of New Zealand records.”

Fergus Eadie claimed the top spot in the overall male individual category with the highest accumulated points, while Chris Dawson secured third place. All four Black Fins men finished within the top 10 individuals overall.

All four Black Fins females finished in the top 12, with Zoe Crawford achieving the highest placement at 5th.

Hamilton said, “The team is absolutely buzzing! The event has served as excellent preparation ahead of the Lifesaving World Championships on the Gold Coast next year.”

New Zealand Records:

Open Female 100 Carry – 52.61 Madison Kidd

U19F 100 Carry – 53.12 Zoe Crawford

U19F 200 Super – 2.25.68 Zoe Crawford

Open Male 100 Tow – 49.56 Fergus Eadie

Open Male 50 Carry 27.86 Fergus Eadie

Open Male 100 Medley – 58.52 Fergus Eadie

Open Male 4 x 25 Manikin Relay – 1.06.02

Open Male 4 x 50 Medley Relay – 1.30.87

Teams and Individual results (podium only):

Relays/mixed teams

2nd New Zealand women 4 x 25m manikin relay

1st New Zealand men 4 x 25m Manikin relay

2nd New Zealand women 4 x 50m medley relay

1st New Zealand men 4 x 50m medley relay

1st New Zealand women 4 x 50m obstacle relay

1st New Zealand men 4 x 50m obstacle relay

Individual

50m manikin carry

1st Fergus Eadie

100m manikin carry with fins

2nd Madison Kidd

3rd Zoe Crawford

2nd Chris Dawson

3rd Fergus Eadie

100m tow with fins

1st Zoe Crawford

2nd Fergus Eadie

100m rescue medley

1st Fergus Eadie

3rd Chris Dawson

200m obstacle swim

1st Louis Clark

2nd Sam Brown

