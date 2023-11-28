Black Fins Break Records At German Cup
The Blacks Fins had an incredible showing at the International German Cup, breaking eight New Zealand records.
The two-day pool rescue competition is an annual event that serves as a platform to test the skills and expertise of surf lifeguards.
Athletes compete in various events, including swimming under floating obstacles, rescuing manikins off the bottom of the pool, and line throwing.
Teams earn points for both individual and relay events, with the winning team being the one that accumulates the highest overall score.
This year, the eight-strong New Zealand team came in second place with 36,233 points, just behind Australia on 37,473 points.
Tanya Hamilton, SLSNZ High Performance Manager, said, “The team, led by Steven Kent, performed exceptionally well with intense races, personal bests, and a number of New Zealand records.”
Fergus Eadie claimed the top spot in the overall male individual category with the highest accumulated points, while Chris Dawson secured third place. All four Black Fins men finished within the top 10 individuals overall.
All four Black Fins females finished in the top 12, with Zoe Crawford achieving the highest placement at 5th.
Hamilton said, “The team is absolutely buzzing! The event has served as excellent preparation ahead of the Lifesaving World Championships on the Gold Coast next year.”
New Zealand Records:
Open Female 100 Carry – 52.61 Madison Kidd
U19F 100 Carry – 53.12 Zoe Crawford
U19F 200 Super – 2.25.68 Zoe Crawford
Open Male 100 Tow – 49.56 Fergus Eadie
Open Male 50 Carry 27.86 Fergus Eadie
Open Male 100 Medley – 58.52 Fergus Eadie
Open Male 4 x 25 Manikin Relay – 1.06.02
Open Male 4 x 50 Medley Relay – 1.30.87
Teams and Individual results (podium only):
Relays/mixed teams
2nd New Zealand women 4 x 25m manikin relay
1st New Zealand men 4 x 25m Manikin relay
2nd New Zealand women 4 x 50m medley relay
1st New Zealand men 4 x 50m medley relay
1st New Zealand women 4 x 50m obstacle relay
1st New Zealand men 4 x 50m obstacle relay
Individual
50m manikin carry
1st Fergus Eadie
100m manikin carry with fins
2nd Madison Kidd
3rd Zoe Crawford
2nd Chris Dawson
3rd Fergus Eadie
100m tow with fins
1st Zoe Crawford
2nd Fergus Eadie
100m rescue medley
1st Fergus Eadie
3rd Chris Dawson
200m obstacle swim
1st Louis Clark
2nd Sam Brown