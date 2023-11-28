Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand Confirmed: New Location, New Course, New Format

The highly anicipated Crankworx Summer Series is set to make a triumphant return to New Zealand in 2024, promising a world class event in the brand-new location of Christchurch Adventure Park from March 1st-3rd.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for both Crankworx fans and riders of Summer Series, as it returns for the third year to New Zealand after two establishing years in the Southern Lakes Region and a successful series in Canada. The series is set to take on a fresh and exciting dimension with two internationally broadcasted events, Pump Track and Downhill. Christchurch Adventure Park General Manager Anne Newman says: “Crankworx is such a fun and iconic event on the riding calendar. We can’t wait to showcase the Park to the international riders and test their skills and talent here in Christchurch. This world-class event will not only inspire the younger generation but provide an unforgettable experience for riders and spectators alike.”

The build of a brand-new Downhill track has commenced and will offer local and international riders the opportunity to race a Category 1, UCI sanctioned event. Not only will valuable UCI points be available for local emerging talent who aspire to qualify to compete on the UCI World Cup circuit, but overall King and Queen of Crankworx points will also be attached to the races, escalating the importance of the Summer Series NZ for Crankworx World Tour competitors.

The 2024 partnership with the city’s sustainable economic development agency ChristchurchNZ marks a new beginning for the Crankworx Summer Series in the South Island, Aotearoa, with ChristchurchNZ confirmed for 2024 and NZ Major Events committed to supporting the Summer Series events through to 2027.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Karena Finnie, Head of Major Events at ChristchurchNZ, commented “We are looking forward to Crankworx Summer Series coming to Ōtautahi Christchurch, we can’t wait for both residents and visitors to join us for a special weekend of balance and play at Christchurch Adventure Park. The exceptional quality of the competition coupled with Christchurch being a world-class mountain bike destination makes this an event you don’t want to miss”.

As part of Crankworx’s commitment to leaving a legacy in Ōtautahi Christchurch, the commission of a permanent head-to-head Pump Track and world cup level Downhill track, in collaboration with ChristchurchNZ, reflects the dedicated commitment to the mountain bike community in Canterbury. These professional standard amenities will not only provide a platform for local talent to flourish but also attract international athletes and spectators for years to come.

Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand, now a firmly established mountain bike event, will draw athletes and fans from around New Zealand and beyond, building up to the 10th anniversary of Crankworx Rotorua. With the exciting move to Ōtautahi Christchurch, the event promises to captivate a broader audience, showcasing the rich sporting depth attractive for international athletes, and scenic wonders of New Zealand.

Event Director Ariki Tibble says, “With a world-class venue in the Christchurch Adventure Park, direct flights between Ōtautahi Christchurch and Rotorua, and all of the incredible tourism and hospitality opportunities across both locations, we believe we have the recipe for an escalated Crankworx experience for New Zealanders in 2024.”

For more information, visit the official Summer Series New Zealand website at https://www.crankworx.com/festival/crankworx-summer-series-new-zealand/

Anyone keen to follow the action from Crankworx Summer Series NZ should follow along with @crankworxrotorua @crankworsummerseries on Instagram for updates and results as they come.

Photos for media use: CWX Media Drive

Key Information

Event Dates: March 1st – 3rd 2024

Athlete registration opens 6th December 2023 at 10:00am NZDT.

Crankworx World Tour points up for grabs across Pump Track & Downhill

Category 1 UCI Points are up for grabs in the Christchurch Downhill.

Brand new Downhill course is being built specifically for the Summer Series.

One weekend featuring Downhill, Pump Track, a Jump Jam and two live broadcasts!

Elite/Pro, Open and CWNEXT categories will be available to compete in both events.

Unofficial, official Jump Jam will be held at CAP, Friday, 1 March – further details on registration to come!

Tickets will be available for purchase leading up to Christmas; stay tuned for additional details.

About the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand

The Crankworx Summer Series (CSS) kicked off in British Columbia in 2020 and was brought to the Southern Lakes Region, New Zealand in 2021. Crankworx Summer Series NZ is more than just mountain bike racing. It’s the early morning swims, the diverse natural playground, modern architecture the next-level adrenalin junkie adventures, the backcountry scenes, the afternoon sessions with mates, and the opportunity to spend time in the revitalised city in the heart of Aotearoa, New Zealand‘s South Island.

About Crankworx

Crankworx is the ultimate experience in mountain biking. Born in Whistler, B.C. in 2004, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series. The Crankworx World Tour brings together the best mountain bike athletes to compete in elite-level competitions in a variety of disciplines. Crankworx World Tour festivals also host races for amateurs, CWNEXT categories for next gen athletes, Kidsworx contests for young riders, participatory events and celebrations of mountain bike culture, all while showcasing amazing destinations.

About ChristchurchNZ

ChristchurchNZ is the city’s sustainable economic development and city profile agency. Our purpose is to stimulate sustainable economic growth for a more prosperous Christchurch. Find out more at ChristchurchNZ.com

About NZ Major Events

New Zealand Major Events advises government about investing in major events, and partners with the events sector to attract events and leverage event benefits for New Zealand.

For additional information, visit Crankworx.com.

© Scoop Media

