Robbie Maddison Accomplishes The World’s Highest Motorbike Bungy In New Zealand - While Breaking His Own Record

This morning the legendary Australian motorbike stunt performer Robbie Maddison was the first ever to do a motorcycle bungy in Queenstown, New Zealand off the infamous AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand Nevis Bungy. Not only has Maddison claimed the highest moto bungy jump in the world free-falling at 134 metres for an estimate 8.5 seconds, but this was a first for Queenstown.

For a third achievement: the fearless rider set out and beat his own world-record that was achieved in San Diego in 2011 for the longest motorcycle jump of 115 metres – but vertically at 134 metres.

Robbie Maddison is one of the world’s greatest freestyle motocross riders who has built a significant career on achieving several world records, completing daredevil stunts and pushing the boundaries. From surfing his dirt bike on the ocean in Tahiti to the incredible New Year’s Las Vegas motorcycle jump to the top of the Arc de Triomphe, Maddison is one to achieve the seemingly impossible.

On a visit to New Zealand to perform at the 2023 Freestyle Kings Tour, Maddison was on the hunt for a daredevil stunt in Aotearoa that has never been done before and set the challenge to perform the world’s highest moto bungy off the highest bungy in the country: the Nevis Bungy.

‘’I live for insane experiences. I had the idea to come and leap off New Zealand’s most notorious bungy jump on a motorbike. I’m in New Zealand and I thought why not!? New Zealand is known for its extreme, adrenaline junkie activities and with AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand being the world’s first commercial bungy operation, even better. I’m buzzing from that experience!’’

‘Considering something like this has never been done before, it was epic to be a part of! You have to be careful with the weight of the bike, especially with such a height, but the team at AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand did all the work behind the scenes to ensure the jump was safe. I had the family here to watch too, which was awesome.’’

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand co-founder Henry van Asch says: “Robbie embodies a life that’s about living more and fearing less, and we’re delighted to support him achieve the world’s highest motor bike bungy at the Nevis Playground in Queenstown.”

