Resignation Of NZ On Air Board Member

NZ On Air Board member Andrew Shaw has resigned today, effective immediately.

Mr Shaw has also unreservedly apologised for comments made on LinkedIn about Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Mr Shaw accepts it was absolutely wrong to publish his personal political views.

NZ On Air wishes to emphasise that the views expressed in the post are those of Andrew Shaw and are not a reflection of the agency’s views. We are a non-partisan agency that has worked constructively with governments of all hues for 34 years.

Board appointments are made by the Minister’s office.

NZ On Air thanks Mr Shaw for his service as a Board member, where his decades of screen sector experience have been invaluable.

© Scoop Media

