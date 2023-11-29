Tlc Announce 2024 Crazysexycool 30th Anniversary Aotearoa Show With Special GuestsBusta Rhymes And En Vogue

The best-selling American female group of all time, TLC announce their 2024 CrazySexyCool 30th Anniversary New Zealand show presented by Mai FM

Kicking off their Australasian tour in Aotearoa with one show only on February 29 at Trusts Arena Auckland, this iconic line up then heads to across the ditch to tour Australia in March. TLC - Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas– will perform selections from their 1994 Diamond-certified album, 30 years after its release plus additional hits. The ‘90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, and more surprises. Joining TLC are Busta Rhymes and En Vogue.

One NZ pre-sale begins Monday, December 4 at 11am, running for 48 hours.

Live Nation pre-sale commences Wednesday, December 6 at 1pm, concluding on Thursday, December 7 at 12pm.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 7 at 1pm (All times local).

Chillisays, “I'm so excited to return to New Zealand! This is the album that put us on the map with Kiwi fans and showed the world who we really are. And to mark 30 years, this will be quite the celebration!”

CrazySexyCoolisTLC’ssecond studio album that featured the hit single “Waterfalls”. In New Zealand the album was a massive success, reaching number 1 in the album charts and remaining in the charts for 28 weeks.

With over 85 million records sold worldwide,TLCis not only the best-selling American girl group of all time; with 4 Grammy Awards, 4 multi-platinum albums (two of which went Diamond), four number one singles and ten Top 10 singles, theirs is an influence - across pop, hip-hop, R&B, fashion and female empowerment - which defines generations. In 2017,TLCreleased a self-titled album, their first in over fifteen years which hit #1 on Billboard’s Independent Album Chart.

A two-hour special“Biography: TLC”premiered in 2022, chronicling the group’s powerful, emotional journey and their survival against all odds as T-Boz and Chilli revealed their story for the first time in a feature documentary. Directed by Matt Kay, executive-produced by Academy Award-winning and Emmy Award-Winning director Roger Ross Williams (“The Apollo”) and his production company with Emmy Award-winning producer Geoff Martz, One Story Up.

TLC CRAZYSEXYCOOL 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

AOTEAROA 2024 SHOW

TRUSTS ARENA, AUCKLAND THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

