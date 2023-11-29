Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Spectacular Feats On Auckland Streets For 2024 Auckland International Buskers Festival

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Auckland International Buskers Festival

Auckland International Buskers Festival 2024
26 – 29 January 2024

Auckland is set to be treated to a raft of astounding performances as the Auckland International Buskers Festival returns for the 24th year, promising a dazzling array of world class street performers from all corners of the globe during Auckland Anniversary Weekend, from 26 – 29 January.

As always, audiences of all ages will witness spellbinding tricks and stunts from an eclectic mix of spectacular talents, with everything from acrobatics, magic, circus, comedy, juggling and more. Next year's festival filled with non-stop talent runs across four days on Auckland’s bustling Waterfront and CBD streets, with performances starting from 12PM daily.

Guaranteed to delight and amaze, the first acts in this unmatched lineup are:

  • Heromacro (Japan) – HERO (a Ninja) and MAKO (a Geisha) join forces to perform astounding acrobatics and defying stunts, all strung together with a quirky sense of humour that is truly Japanese.
     
  • Sammy Showtime (Australia) – Extraordinary street performance where absurd comedy and dazzling magic meet, with card throwing stunts and a unique sense of humour that has taken him to over 16 countries.
     
  • El Diabolero (Austria) – A professional street and circus performer for more than 20 years, El Diabolero brings an unforgettable show filled with high-energy magic, clowning and mind-blowing diabolo skills.
     
  • Paul Klaass (NZ) – One of NZ’s most decorated circus performers. A multi-award winning comic juggler, bringing World Klaass skills, unique and hilarious skits and signature brand of street circus shenanigans.
Get ready to be astonished, entertained, and inspired by the world's most talented street performers! More five-star acts are still to be announced in early 2024.

www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL BUSKERS FESTIVAL 2024

Dates: Fri 26 – Mon 29 January 2024

Shows running: Friday 12 – 2PM & 5pm-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 12PM – 8PM and Monday 12PM – 6PM

Location: Auckland Waterfront and CBD

Hi-res imagery available

here

.

The Festival is proudly supported by Auckland Council and Crackerjack Events.

