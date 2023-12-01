Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Dickens Of A Good Time Offered At Totara Estate’s Victorian Christmas

Friday, 1 December 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

It’s time to celebrate Christmas the good old-fashioned way at Totara Estate.

The historic attraction, which is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, will be decking its halls with boughs of holly and swags of various other evergreens to capture the magic of a Victorian-era Christmas.

A Victorian Christmas at Totara Estate has become a regular fixture on our events calendar over the years, and for many people it’s one of the highlights of the festive season,” says Totara Estate Property Lead, Jacqui Allison.

“This year we’ll be providing the usual fine festive food together with some seasonally appropriate entertainment including an afternoon of stories and poetry. In a bit of a nod to the Christmas story, we’re also going to sing carols in our historic stables.”

Visitors will enjoy an afternoon of activities that move through Totara Estate’s heritage buildings – from carol singing, to stories in the Granary, to delightful treats, poetry and Victorian parlour games in the Cookhouse – all topped off with some festive poems and well wishes for Christmas and the New Year.

A Victorian Christmas at Totara Estate

takes place 1-4pm on Sunday December 10. $30 per person; children (under 18) $15 per person – bookings essential; contact Ph 03-433-1269 or email

totaraestate@heritage.org.nz

to book. Victorian party dress welcome – but not essential!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Heritage New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 