A Dickens Of A Good Time Offered At Totara Estate’s Victorian Christmas

It’s time to celebrate Christmas the good old-fashioned way at Totara Estate.

The historic attraction, which is cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, will be decking its halls with boughs of holly and swags of various other evergreens to capture the magic of a Victorian-era Christmas.

“A Victorian Christmas at Totara Estate has become a regular fixture on our events calendar over the years, and for many people it’s one of the highlights of the festive season,” says Totara Estate Property Lead, Jacqui Allison.

“This year we’ll be providing the usual fine festive food together with some seasonally appropriate entertainment including an afternoon of stories and poetry. In a bit of a nod to the Christmas story, we’re also going to sing carols in our historic stables.”

Visitors will enjoy an afternoon of activities that move through Totara Estate’s heritage buildings – from carol singing, to stories in the Granary, to delightful treats, poetry and Victorian parlour games in the Cookhouse – all topped off with some festive poems and well wishes for Christmas and the New Year.

A Victorian Christmas at Totara Estate

takes place 1-4pm on Sunday December 10. $30 per person; children (under 18) $15 per person – bookings essential; contact Ph 03-433-1269 or email

totaraestate@heritage.org.nz

to book. Victorian party dress welcome – but not essential!

