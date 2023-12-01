It’s Time For Whānau Fun In The Sun With Greater Wellington’s Summer Events

Greater Wellington’s line-up of summer events celebrates the natural splendor of our regional parks, with exciting activities designed to create whanaungatanga and lasting memories with friends and whānau.

Events kick off mid-December and run through to March 2024. From terrific treasure hunts and guided walks in ancient forests to snorkeling our unique coastline, the series of summer events has something for everyone to enjoy.

Greater Wellington environment committee chair Penny Gaylor says there is no better time to experience everything our region has to offer.

“With our rich native bush and glistening waters, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to filling our summer days,” says Cr Gaylor.

“Greater Wellington is thrilled to bring another year of events and activities to our communities, where people and their whānau can learn, play, and explore the hidden gems in our regional parks.”

Greater Wellington’s regional parks are nurtured by dedicated rangers like Steve Edwards, ranger at Kaitoke Regional Park.

“We love seeing people make the most of the warmer weather, by following the winding bush trails or swimming in the corners of Te Awa Kairangi.

“Every time you visit one of our regional parks you’ll notice something new, like young seedlings planted to restore and protect ecosystems, or the birdsong that emanates from the forest.”

Highlights of Greater Wellington’s summer parks events include:

Old Forest Walks in Wainuiomata Regional Park allow visitors to gaze up at enormous rātā and rimu trees and listen to the stories of experienced rangers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Battle Hill Farm Day: visit a modern farm and enjoy fun whānau activities: sheep shearing, wool spinning, and tuna (eel) feeding.

Kaitoke Whānau Open Day is set in the ancient forests and enchanting landscapes that became Rivendell in The Lord of the Rings. Pack a picnic and remember your togs for a dip in Te Awa Kairangi Hutt River.

Lakes and Lighthouses: discover Parangarahu Lakes and experience the stunning views of Wellington Harbour and Raukawa Cook Strait. Learn why the area is significant to iwi and discover the unique history of Pencarrow Lighthouse with Heritage New Zealand.

Treasure Hunts: Work collaboratively to crack secret codes, unlock boxes and conquer challenges strategically placed throughout Wainuiomata and Queen Elizabeth parks.

It’s time to register for one of Greater Wellington’s many summer events and explore the natural treasures only a hop, skip, and jump away from home.

Learn more about Greater Wellington’s summer events at www.gw.govt.nz/summerevents

© Scoop Media

