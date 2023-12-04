AKL Football 24 Appoint Director Of Football

Monday 4 December 2023: AKL Football 24’s appointment of Terry McFlynn as Director of Football is the first step in building its inaugural 2024/25 Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s squad. McFlynn will oversee the club’s player and coach recruitment for the Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams, football operations and sports science.

Originally from Northern Ireland, McFlynn started his football journey as a youth player at Queens Park Rangers in the English top division. He joined Sydney FC in 2005 and played 214 times across all competitions. He retired from football in 2014 having captained Sydney FC for four seasons, won two Premierships and one Championship.

Post retirement, McFlynn stayed at Sydney FC as part of the football department. In 2016 he was appointed General Manager of Football and oversaw one of the club’s most successful periods on the pitch, winning two A-League Championships, an Australian Cup and negotiated the club’s highest ever player transfer fee.

He departed Sydney FC in 2019, ending fourteen successful years as a player and GM of Football at the club. Prior to joining AKL Football 24, McFlynn acted as a FIFA licensed player and coach agent based in Perth. He has a UEFA A License and a Masters of Coach Education from Sydney University.

AKL Football 24 owner, Bill Foley, said:

“Terry really impressed us from the first time we spoke to him. His knowledge of the A-Leagues players in New Zealand and Australia and his passion for developing youth players really shone through.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve talked with Terry about how we can develop a club that not only challenges on the pitch, but also creates a pathway for young players to succeed both locally and through our multi-club ownership in the European leagues.

He wants to play an exciting style of football that the fans will love, and we are confident he will build a team that will bring us success.”

AKL Football 24 Director of Football, Terry McFlynn, said:

“Until now, Auckland was the largest city in Oceania that didn’t have a professional football team. We are proud and humbled to be given the opportunity to build a team for all of Auckland.

We are going to start by embedding ourselves in the local football community in Auckland and as we build the Men’s team for the 2024/25 season, we will take everyone along with us on the journey.

Our plan is to play a high energy, attacking style of football that entertains our fans and challenges for silverware. This is just the start of a very exciting chapter for football in Auckland and I can’t wait for the first match in October 2024.”

AKL Football 24 was announced as an A Leagues expansion team November 21, with the official name to be announced. It is the latest organisation in Foley’s growing sports portfolio, which also includes AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League and a significant investment in FC Lorient of France’s Ligue 1. Foley’s first sports endeavor, the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights, captured the Stanley Cup in 2023 in their sixth season.

