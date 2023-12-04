James Taylor And His All-star Band Announce 2024 New Zealand Tour Dates

GRAMMY Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, James Taylor announces his 2024 New Zealand tour, An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band.

The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 30, and will conclude at TSB Arena Wellington on May 1.

Live Nation pre-sale commences Wednesday, December 6 at 9am, concluding on Friday, December 8 at 9am.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10am.

As a recording and touring artist, JAMES TAYLOR has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years. His songs have had a profound influence on both songwriters and music lovers of all generations: Fire and Rain, Country Road, Sweet Baby James, Carolina In My Mind, and in 1971 he scored his first number one single with You’ve Got A Friend, written by Carole King, earning him his first Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal.

Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968. In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever #1 album of his illustrious career.

Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and in February 2006, The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year. Taylor was also awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012.

In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor and in December of 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts. In early 2020 Taylor released Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing his first 21 years.

He also released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned Taylor the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honor of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

AN EVENING WITH JAMES TAYLOR

& HIS ALL-STAR BAND

NEW ZEALAND 2024

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND TUESDAY, APRIL 30

TSB ARENA, WELLINGTON WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

