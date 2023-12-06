Historic Home To Be Sold With Rare, Classic Car

One of the Manawatū’s oldest luxury homes is now on the market – and comes with the sweetener of a rare, classic car included in the sale.

The 110-year-old countryside estate ‘Greenlea’ on Mt Biggs Road, Feilding, is now listed with New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty and is expected to exceed residential sales price records in the Manawatū. The estate will be offered with a suitably coordinated car – a collectable 1964 230SL Mercedes-Benz automatic coupe.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales associate Jono Spring says the 5.64ha property is one of the most historic in the region and a once-in-a-lifetime legacy purchase.

“Greenlea is believed to be the brainchild of one of NZ’s most esteemed architects, Frederick de Jersey Clere, who was known for designing well over 100 churches throughout NZ. The original homestead was built over a span of four years, from 1910–1914,” he says. “It has been immaculately restored by the current owners, with considerable investment over the past 26 years.”

The luxury four-bedroom, two-bathroom home contains multiple living and entertaining areas, an impressive billiard room and music room, which can easily convert to a fifth bedroom. Exquisite detailing, stained glass windows and Venetian chandeliers feature throughout the villa, which is built entirely from heart native NZ timber sitting atop the original, and rare-for-its-era, concrete piles.

“This incredible property is simply waiting for the right owner to find it. I believe it’s not going to be someone who is looking for it but someone who sees it and realises that it is what they have always wanted. It’s definitely going to be an emotional purchase,” he says. “This home feels as solid as the day it was built, which is a testament to its design and the quality of workmanship."

Greenlea’s current owner Margaret Morris says the time has come for her and husband Spencer Morris to begin a new adventure after enjoying the property for more than two decades.

“We have loved living here and it’s been our hobby, looking after and improving the property. It’s a beautiful location and perfect for entertaining guests,” she says. “It’s now time for somebody else to enjoy the property as much as we have.”

Spencer Morris says that it feels right to include his rare Mercedes-Benz convertible for the right offer.

“I enjoy collecting cars,” he says. “It is the model made famous in the Audrey Hepburn film, Two for the Road. The new owners can enjoy driving into Greenlea on a warm summer’s day, while listening to the tranquil birdsong from their classic convertible coupe.”

Greenlea is positioned in the heart of Manawatū country, four minutes’ drive from Halcombe Village, seven minutes from Feilding and less than 20 minutes from Palmerston North.

“Located on a ridge high above the majority of the lower Manawatū, the country road that leads to Greenlea offers views that stretch out to Mt Ruapehu, across the Rangitikei and Manawatū, and back down to Kapiti Island,” Spring adds. “Mt Biggs is a remarkably sheltered, private and tranquil location, while still offering easy access to local amenities.

“Recently, the historic home was featured in New Zealand House & Garden magazine and is regularly showcased in local home and garden tours.”

Tenders close Thursday 15 February, 2024.

