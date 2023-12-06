New Zealand Television Awards Announces 2023 Winners
Aotearoa’s television industry celebrated the best of the sectors’ achievements tonight with the announcement of the 2023 New Zealand Television Awards | Ngā Taonga Whakaata O Aotearoa winners. Hosted by actor and comedian Kura Forrester, the sold-out red carpet gala event was held at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre.
1News broke Newshub’s four-year winning streak taking out the 2023 award for Best News Coverage for their reportage on the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. TVNZ’s Sunday was named Best Current Affairs Programme and 1News’ Thomas Mead won the award for Reporter of the Year. For Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ, Patrick Gower won Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs for his work across Newshub Live at 6pm, Paddy Gower Has Issues, AM, The Project NZ and Paddy Gower On..., while Gower’s co-star Karen O’Leary won Best Presenter: Entertainment for her work on Paddy Gower Has Issues.
Bravo New Zealand & Hayu NZ’s Below Deck Down Under’s Kiwi star Aesha Scott won the publicly-voted Television Personality of the Year, and, as previously announced, acclaimed multi-hyphenate creative Oscar Kightley was honoured as the 2023 TV Legend award with his trophy presented by long-time friend and collaborator Teuila Blakely.
The Gone, produced by Kingfisher Films, Keeper Pictures and Southern Light Films for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ in New Zealand, took out the most awards of the evening with a total of five wins including: NZ On Air Best Drama, Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama (Dave Cameron NZCS ACS), Images & Sound Best Original Score (Mahuia Bridgeman-Cooper), Best Costume Design (Pauline H Pohatu) and Best Makeup Design (Kelly Mitchell).
Other programmes that won multiple awards tonight include:
Chaos Films Ltd, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Ltd, Augusto Ltd’s TVNZ telefeature Princess of Chaos which won the awards for Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama (Carly Turner), Best Post Production Design (Alana Cotton) and Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama (Kiel McNaughton);
Great Southern Television’s TVNZ drama series One Lane Bridge whose lead actor Dominic Ona-Ariki was named Best Actor, and which also won the award for Best Production Design (John Allan);
South Pacific Pictures’ TVNZ+ comedy Educators which took out Best Comedy with Rick Donald named Best Supporting Actor;
and Stuff’s Fire and Fury, whose director and editor Toby Longbottom won dual awards for Best Editing: Documentary or Factual and Best Director: Documentary / Factual.
Of this year’s 37 judged award categories and one publicly-voted category, content screened on TVNZ channels won 25 awards, content played on Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ channels won five awards, programming shown on Whakaata Māori won three awards (including one shared with The Coconet), while The Coconet and Stuff’s programming each won two awards and Sky and RNZ content received one award apiece. Programmes funded by NZ On Air received 19 awards across this year’s categories, two recipients of Te Puna Kairangi - Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund won six awards between them, and Te Māngai Paho funded three of this year’s award-winning programmes.
The 2023 New Zealand Television Awards winners are:
NZ On Air Best Drama
The Gone
Kingfisher Films / Keeper Pictures / Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Comedy
Educators: Season 3 Episode
1
South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ + and TVNZ 2
Best Factual Series
When Bob Came: Season
1
Stella Maris Production / Caravan Carpark Films / TVNZ+
NZ On Air Best Documentary
No Māori
Allowed
Kindred Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Original Reality Series
The Walkers: Season 2 Episode
3
Hi Mama Productions / TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+
Best Format Reality Series
The Restaurant That Makes
Mistakes
Great Southern Television / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Current Affairs Programme
Sunday
TVNZ / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
NZ On Air Best Children's Programme
Mystic Season 3
Libertine Pictures & Slim Film + TV / TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+
Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme
NZ Wars, Stories of
Wairau
Aotearoa Media Collective & Great Southern Television / RNZ
Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme
Homesteads
Te Imurangi Ltd / Whakaata Māori
NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme
Brutal Lives -
Mo'ui Faingata'a: Season 2
Kingston Productions Ltd / The Coconet TV
Best News Coverage
1News - Cyclone
Gabrielle
TVNZ / 1News, TVNZ 1
Best Sports Programme
East Coast
Rising
Pango Productions / TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+
Best Live Event Coverage
ANZAC 2023
Whakaata Māori
Best Entertainment Programme
Taskmaster NZ
Kevin & Co / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ 2
Best Director: Documentary/Factual
Toby
Longbottom
Fire and Fury
Stuff Circuit / Stuff
Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama
Kiel McNaughton
Princess of Chaos
Chaos Films Ltd, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Ltd & Augusto Ltd / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+
Best Actress
Antonia
Prebble
Double Parked
Kevin & Co / Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ / ThreeNow and Three
Best Supporting Actress
Sesilia Pusiaki
Inky Pinky Ponky
Tikilounge Productions / The Coconet TV / Whakaata Māori
Best Actor
Dominic Ona-Ariki
One Lane Bridge
Great Southern Television / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Supporting Actor
Rick
Donald
Educators
South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ+ and TVNZ 2
Reporter of the Year
Thomas
Mead
1News
TVNZ / 1News, TVNZ 1
Best Presenter: Entertainment
Karen O’Leary
Paddy Gower Has Issues
Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ /ThreeNow and Three
Best Presenter: News And Current Affairs
Patrick Gower
Newshub Live at 6pm, Paddy Gower Has Issues, AM, The Project NZ, Paddy Gower On...
Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ / Newshub / ThreeNow and Three
Television Personality of the Year
Aesha Scott
Below Deck Down Under
Bravo (New Zealand) / Hayu NZ
Television Legend
Oscar Kightley
Best Editing: Documentary / Factual
Toby Longbottom
Fire and Fury
Stuff Circuit / Stuff
Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama
Carly
Turner
Princess of Chaos
Chaos Films Ltd, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Ltd, Augusto Ltd / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+
Best Camerawork: Documentary / Factual
Kina Scollay & Alex
Hubert
Our Big Blue Backyard - Snares Island
NHNZ Worldwide Ltd / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+
Best Director: Multi Camera
Steve Jamieson
Rugby World Cup 2023 Final
World Rugby / HBS / ThreeNow, Three & Spark
Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama
Dave
Cameron NZCS ACS
The Gone: Season 1, Episode 2
Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Contribution to a Soundtrack
Ben Sinclair, Buster Flaws, Travis
Heffernen, Steve Finnigan, Joel Haines
The Brokenwood Mysteries: Season 8, Episode 2
South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Images & Sound Best Original Score
Mahuia
Bridgman-Cooper
The Gone: Season 1, Episode 4
Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Post Production Design
Alana Cotton
Princess of Chaos
Chaos Films Ltd, Brown Sugar Apple Grunt Ltd & Augusto Ltd / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+
Best Production Design
John Allan
One Lane Bridge
Great Southern Television / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Costume Design
Pauline H Pohatu
The Gone
Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Makeup Design
Kelly Mitchell
The Gone
Kingfisher Films/ Keeper Pictures/ Southern Light Films / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
Best Script: Comedy
Dana Leaming
Not Even: Season 1, Episode 4
Miss Conception Films / Sky Open
Best Script: Drama
Jessica Joy Wood
Shortland Street: Season 32, Episodes 7714, 7715, 7716
South Pacific Pictures / TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+