Local Screen Content Enjoying A Beautiful Resurgence And International Demand

NZ On Air is thrilled to see the swathe of awards won by funded content at the NZTV Awards in Auckland tonight and congratulates all the winners and finalists.

Of 36 awards presented, 25 went to NZ On Air funded content, across a very broad array from relatively small scale but highly ambitious scripted content, to hard-hitting investigative journalism to premium drama.

NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland says the awards are one of several ways the agency observes the content quality and its impact.

“We have ways to measure audience response, critical acclaim, jobs created in the sector, and international sales and co-production deals,” says Harland. “But what is of the utmost importance is knowing the content is top quality, resonating with local audiences and contributing to our culture,” he continued.

Harland says the winning content was an awesome reflection of New Zealand.

“Whether you recognise your home town on screen, or the stories are about people like you, the power of authentic local storytelling is immense. In this line up of winners we see stories that reflect so many different communities and experiences, and we see creative talents that are new and emerging, alongside celebrated long-time contributors,” said Mr Harland.

He said the 2023 NZ TV Awards show that despite a difficult environment over recent years, the NZ screen sector is blessed with rich ideas and skilled practitioners.

Having just returned from development marketplace Content London 2023, Harland said NZ productions are in demand.

The ability for NZ On Air to now co-fund productions eligible for the NZ Screen Production Rebate was opening doors, and with international content budgets being squeezed, the local market is well-positioned to help fill slates in international territories.

