Heath Franklin’s Chopper New Zealand Tour 2024

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 6:28 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

As seen on TV3's 7 Days, NZ's MOST WANTED comedian is back after three years off touring....and he's not here to fck spiders!

That's right. Not even if they're dressed in a sexy spider nurse outfit. He just hasn't got the time. And neither do you!

Because Life happens whether you like or not. You can tiptoe around it, have a whinge, or pretend it's not there, but like a man wearing bacon pants at a dog park, you're gonna get bitten on the arse eventually.

So, either get up and get busy, or tell somebody else who gives a sh*t. Cos we're not here to....

Hailing from across the ditch, Heath Franklin’s Chopper has become a fan favourite in NZ, touring our shores since 2009. He’s been nominated for 2 ARIA’s, a Logie, won the Comic’s Choice at the Melbourne Comedy Fest and sold more than half a million tickets worldwide.

Chopper is a genuine comedy icon, and now he announces his biggest kiwi tour in years, bringing his brand-new show to 14 NZ cities and towns across May-June 2024

Tour presented by Laughing Stock Productions.

