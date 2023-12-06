WOMAD NZ Announces The Artist Play Day Schedule + Welcomes Taranaki Group Fin Rah Zel

WOMAD NZ has revealed the 2024 Artist Play Day Schedule, maintaining the cherished pre-Christmas tradition, enabling festival-goers to plan their WOMAD weekend early and enjoy both one-off performances and repeated sets for a complete and unforgettable musical journey.

Friday night features exclusive festival appearances from bosanova legend Gilberto Gil (Brazil), the high-octane DJ skills of Lady Shaka (Aotearoa/NZ), and the cool electro-pop vibes of Strawpeople (Aotearoa/NZ).

Saturday continues the extraordinary experience with exclusive sets from Aotearoa/NZ performers Fin Rah Zel, Rei, and Te Kaahu, and peaks with the socially conscious reggae world music sensation Ziggy Marley (Jamaica) making his only appearance in New Zealand.

Sunday unfolds with exclusive performances from storyteller Baaba Maal (Senegal), the soulful Bailey Wiley (Aotearoa/NZ), the dynamic duo Braxe & Falcon (France), alt-pop artist Theia (Aotearoa/NZ) and the dreamy trip-hop institution Morcheeba (UK)

As Rosie Morrison from The Spinoff stated, "WOMAD would never be so cruel as to only play things once, so most acts put on repeat performances over the weekend, allowing you the chance to customise an itinerary that would rival an around the world music trip."

WOMAD NZ 2024 promises an exhilarating three-day experience with double festival performances from an eclectic lineup of artists. Zamrock icons WITCH (Zambia), high-energy genre-blurring Dubioza Kolektiv (Bosnia & Herzegovina), pop kuduro sensation Pongo (Angola - Portugal), and afro-funk Ibibio Sound Machine (UK). Classical artists Tejendra Majumdar & Ambi Subramaniam (India), singer-songwriter Tio (Vanuatu), the folk fusion quartet Equus (Mongolia/Australia), and folk sensations Lisa O'Neill & Cormac Begley (Ireland) will offer double sets.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Festival-goers can enjoy repeat performances from the award-winning folk duo Good Habits (UK), Taite Music Prize winner Anthonie Tonnon (Aotearoa/NZ), Grammy-awar winning jazz-minimalist Arooj Aftab (Pakistan/USA), ‘ethno-chaos’ quartet DakhaBrakha (Ukraine), pansori ensemble Leenalchi (South Korea), folk artist Mari Kalkun (Estonia), and Moonlight Benjamin (Haiti-France), known for their mesmerizing fusion of rock and Haitian voodoo rhythms.

The groundbreaking fusion of Mexican folk traditions and modern innovation from Son Rompe Pera (Mexico), composer Nitin Sawhney (UK) with his mesmerising fusion of electronic, jazz, and classical will also contribute to this diverse and thrilling musical journey with repeated sets.

From when the gates open at 4.30 pm on Friday, March 15th, until the last act finishes at 11.45 pm Sunday, March 17th, the stunning 55-acre Brooklands Park and the Bowl of Brooklands are filled with thousands of happy people for a late summer indulgence in world music, food and dance.

The entire stage schedule will be released in January 2024, including the World Of Words, Taste The World, OMV STEAM Lab, Te PaePae, Kidzone and on-site performance schedules.

The Artists appearing at WOMAD 2024 in alphabetical order:

Anthonie Tonnon (Aotearoa/NZ) * Arooj Aftab (Pakistan/USA) * Baaba Maal (Senegal) * Bailey Wiley (Aotearoa/NZ) * Braxe + Falcon (France) * DakhaBrakha (Ukraine) * Dubioza Kolektiv (Bosnia & Herzegovina) * Equus (Mongolia/Australia) * Fin Rah Zel (Aotearoa/NZ) * Gilberto Gil (Brazil) * Good Habits (UK) * Ibibio Sound Machine (UK) * Lady Shaka (UK/Aotearoa/NZ) * Leenalchi (South Korea) Lisa O'Neill & Cormac Begley (Ireland) * Mari Kalkun (Estonia) * Moonlight Benjamin (Haiti-France) * Morcheeba (UK) * Nitin Sawhney (UK) * Pongo (Angola - Portugal) * Rei (Aotearoa/NZ) * Son Rompe Pera (Mexico) * Strawpeople (Aotearoa/NZ) * Te Kaahu (Aotearoa/NZ) * Tejendra Majumdar & Ambi Subramaniam (India) * Te Kaahu (Aotearoa/NZ) * Theia (Aotearoa/NZ) * Tio (Vanuatu) * WITCH (Zambia) * Ziggy Marley (Jamaica)

The OMV STEAM Lab speakers appearing at WOMAD 2024 in alphabetical order:

Andrew Jeffs (Marine Biologist at Auckland University) and Pete Gillespie (Founder and Head Brewer at Garage Project) * Bill Morris (Award-winning Documentary Filmmaker, Wildlife Cameraman and Science Journalist) * Jade Kake (General Manager Matakohe Architecture and Urbanism) * Megan Tapsell (Chair of AI Forum NZ) * Michael Hannah (Earth Sciences) * Pedram Hekmati (Mathematician) * Stephen Mushin (Industrial Designer and Comedic Illustrator)

The World of Words speakers appearing at WOMAD 2024 in alphabetical order:

Caroline Barron (Award-winning Author, Story Coach, Presenter, and Manuscript Maestro) * Dame Gaylene Preston (Trailblazing Writer, Director and Producer) * Helen Lehndorf (Wordsmith And Forager) * Kate Evans (Rockstar Journalist) * Kura Forrester (Actor, Writer, and Comedian) * Dr. Monty Soutar (Teacher, Soldier, Historian, and Novelist) * Nick Bollinger (Writer, Broadcaster, and Critic) * Tom Sainsbury (Actor, Comedian, and Social Media Sorcerer,)

For three days in March, the award-winning Brooklands Park and the TSB Bowl of Brooklands, Ngāmotu/ New Plymouth, will be home to this incredible melting pot of musicians, artists, writers, performers and forward-thinking academics.

Offering something for everyone, WOMAD NZ vows to be an unforgettable event and undeniably the must-attend festival of the season.

Tickets on sale now from www.womad.co.nz

© Scoop Media

