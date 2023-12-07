Bilinski Aiming To Put Formula Regional Experience To Good Use In NZ

Roman Bilinski will race for M2 Competition in NZ. Picture supplied

Polish/British 19 year old Roman Bilinski will be joining team M2 Competition for the five round back-to-back Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship that races in NZ’s North and South Island and concludes with the New Zealand Grand Prix.

He will bring a wealth of experience to what is expected to be a strong campaign down under.

Roman started racing in the winter series of Britain’s Ginetta Junior Championship in 2018 and competed in seven rounds of the summer series, taking pole position and victory at the very first round.

A switch to single seaters followed and in 2020 he raced in the British Formula 4 Championship, quickly establishing himself as a contender and taking three podium finishes on his way to eighth overall in the championship.

He continued in F4 in 2021 but switched mid-season from Carlin to Arden Motorsport and to GB3, continuing his form as a contender with three wins and seven podiums.

In 2022 and 2023 he raced in the Formula Regional European Championship, a podium finish in Hungary and numerous top ten results the highlights over two seasons in the category.

Looking forward to getting his 2024 season off to a winning start in a championship who’s recent graduates include Liam Lawson, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda and Guanyu Zhou, Roman said:

“ I am delighted to be racing with M2 Competition for the 2024 for the Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship. M2 Competition have shown themselves to be a top team so I am sure we can push each other to get some very positive results.”

M2 Competition boss Mark Pilcher is also delighted to have Bilinski in his camp for 2024, adding: “Roman and his group have identified that CTFROC brings significant benefits to the 2024 main season campaign, with Pirelli Tyres and FIA Super Licence Points. We look forward to helping him prepare for a big 2024.”

It will be the nineteenth season of the New Zealand Championship - second season under the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship name. The championship has produced numerous drivers who have excelled across global motorsport codes.

One of the most competiitve junior formula chamopionships in the world, it offers drivers more than 3,000km of intensive testing, practice , qualifying and racing on five of New Zealand’s technically challenging circuits.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

