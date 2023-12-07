Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Legendary Streets Of London Singer-songwriter Ralph Mctell Returns To New Zealand For Two Shows Only In March 2024

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Returning to New Zealand in March 2024 for just two shows, UK musical legend Ralph McTell will perform much-loved classics from his illustrious career that spans over six decades, armed simply with his songs, his guitar and his stories. The iconic “Streets of London” singer-songwriter will perform one intimate show in each city: Wednesday, March 13 at The Tuning Fork in Auckland and Thursday, March 14 at The Philip Carter Family Concert Hall at The Piano in Christchurch.

The unassuming singer-songwriter is a prolific touring and recording artist with a knack for illuminating the present and the road ahead with a strong connection to a shared, storied, past.

McTell is an artist who has always defined his own artistic term, his music emanating grace, experience and learning, natural poise and deep substance with harmonic and melodic riches contained in voice, songs and six stringed guitar glory.

Audiences all over the world still flock to hear and sing along to the timeless classic that catapulted him to global fame. Fondly abbreviated to “Streets”, the melodic beauty and cold hard truth of the song keeps it forever relevant.

McTell also tells his incredible life stories to enraptured audiences with song and banter. From hitchhiking with Rod, then known as Mod Stewart, playing Isle of Wight Festival alongside Jimi Hendrix and Sly Stone, a crap game with Tom Waits in LA, an Ivor Novello and numerous folk awards.

But it’s McTell’s excellence as finger picking guitarist and writer of pointed, empathetic songs that has always guided him. His songs have covered a broad stylistic waterfront including the blistering early autistic awareness of "Michael In The Garden", priceless immigrant lament "From Clare To Here". "Bentley & Crai”’, the social injustice ballad born on the streets where he was raised, led him to support the ultimately successful campaign for a posthumous pardon.

Many more songs besides, as worthy of attention as his most famed composition, are threaded through his fastidious and measured life work.

Prepare to be enthralled!

Tickets to see Ralph McTell are on sale now!

Check ralphmctell.co.uk for updates.

AUCKLAND
Wednesday, March 13
The Tuning Fork, 2/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell
Time: 7.00pm
Tickets: $75.00 ($65 concession)
Bookings

CHRISTCHURCH
Thursday, March 14
The Philip Carter Family Concert Hall at The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, Christchurch
Time: 7.00pm
Tickets: $75+bf ($65+bf concession)
Bookings

