Teeing Off On The Golf Course To Fight Back Against Cancer

The Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser, The Longest Day Golf Challenge, is underway and will see hundreds of keen golfers around the country complete a golf marathon of 72 holes to raise funds for people living with cancer.

Bay of Plenty resident, Brad Wiley, accepted the challenge last year and is back on board to tackle it once again.



“Last year I got involved because my friend was doing it. When I heard what he was doing and what it was raising money for, I knew I needed to get involved and help support such a great cause,” says Wiley.

The Longest Day is a golfing endurance event that tests the skill and stamina of its participants with the challenge to complete four rounds of golf in one day. This year, a half marathon option of 36 holes has also been introduced. The event takes advantage of the increased sunlight hours during summer, but participants can take part on any day in December or January.

“The Longest Day is a great way to challenge yourself in a sport you love while also contributing to what we do,” says Cancer Society Event Specialist, Van Kilburn.

“The Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty is not directly government-funded so we need the support of the community through fundraisers like The Longest Day to keep our services running.

“In the Bay of Plenty, we help people get to and from their treatment so they don’t need to rely on others or drive themselves. We have nurses in the community and we have accommodation at the Cancer Society’s Lions Lodge for when treatment is required at Waikato Hospital. Everyone that participates in The Longest Day is helping to keep those services going.”

“Cancer has impacted so many lives, both directly and indirectly. Seeing the money I am able to raise, and the support from the community I am involved in, is the most rewarding part of this,” says Wiley.

It’s not too late to get involved. Choose the day, the course, and the team – or play solo if you prefer. To register and find out more about The Longest Day Golf Challenge, visit www.longestday.org.nz

© Scoop Media

