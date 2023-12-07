Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

THE CRYSTAL METHOD 2024 NZ Tour

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:22 pm
Press Release: Nuclear Blast

THE CRYSTAL METHOD, pioneers of Electronic Dance Music, make their highly anticipated return to Auckland, NZ with a show stacked with bangers – Name of the Game, Busy Child, Trip Like I Do, Born Too Slow, Keep Hope Alive plus heaps more!

“The Crystal Method is legendary. The set was phenomenal. The night was unforgettable”

THE CRYSTAL METHOD raised electronic music to a new stellar level of excellence. They are recognized as a pioneering force in the Big Beat genre and Electronica movement, alongside The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, and The Prodigy. They transformed electronic music, taking it from the warehouses and bringing it to some of the largest festival fields across the globe!

Don’t miss THE CRYSTAL METHOD for 2 hours of dance-floor bangers and a guaranteed night of “nostalgia, rave, and pure ecstasy”

“It was the best two hours of my adult life”

Watch ‘Born Too Slow’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6BEkPzstJQ

THE CRYSTAL METHOD 2024 Auckland Show Date

Thursday 29th February AUCKLAND, The Powerstation

Tickets:

Presale: Monday 4th December, 12pm Local

General Public On Sale: Wednesday 6th December, 12pm Local

From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/the-crystal-method-2024/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nuclear Blast on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 