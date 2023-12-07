THE CRYSTAL METHOD 2024 NZ Tour

THE CRYSTAL METHOD, pioneers of Electronic Dance Music, make their highly anticipated return to Auckland, NZ with a show stacked with bangers – Name of the Game, Busy Child, Trip Like I Do, Born Too Slow, Keep Hope Alive plus heaps more!

“The Crystal Method is legendary. The set was phenomenal. The night was unforgettable”

THE CRYSTAL METHOD raised electronic music to a new stellar level of excellence. They are recognized as a pioneering force in the Big Beat genre and Electronica movement, alongside The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, and The Prodigy. They transformed electronic music, taking it from the warehouses and bringing it to some of the largest festival fields across the globe!

Don’t miss THE CRYSTAL METHOD for 2 hours of dance-floor bangers and a guaranteed night of “nostalgia, rave, and pure ecstasy”

“It was the best two hours of my adult life”

Watch ‘Born Too Slow’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6BEkPzstJQ

THE CRYSTAL METHOD 2024 Auckland Show Date

Thursday 29th February AUCKLAND, The Powerstation

Tickets:

Presale: Monday 4th December, 12pm Local

General Public On Sale: Wednesday 6th December, 12pm Local

From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/the-crystal-method-2024/

