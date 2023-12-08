Disturbed Returning To New Zealand For One Show Only In March 2024!

With support from Shepherds Reign (NZ)

Frontier Touring is stoked to welcome one of the biggest rock acts of this generation, Disturbed back to New Zealand for one massive show only at Auckland’s Spark Arena!

Last on our shores playing to a sold-out house in 2016, Disturbed are renowned for their intensely electrifying live concerts.

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, Disturbed have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms.

They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever. It’s why they’ve quietly claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly 8 billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe.

The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, occupying rarified air alongside Metallica—the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat.

Since their influential 5x-platinum debut The Sickness in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalogue highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum ‘Stupify,’ ‘Inside The Fire,’ and ‘Land of Confusion,’ 2x-platinum ‘Stricken,’ 6x-platinum ‘Down With The Sickness,’ and 7x-platinum ‘The Sound of Silence,’ to name a few. The latter notably received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rock Performance” as the band earned “Best Rock Artist” at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Still, Disturbed never stop, igniting their next chapter with their 2022 album Divisive featuring their 15th #1 at Rock Radio ‘Hey You,’ ‘Unstoppable,’ and more.

South Auckland Polynesian metal band Shepherds Reign will join Disturbed for their only New Zealand. The band is made up of 5 brothers from Pacific, Māori and Asian descent, who are united in their passion for writing and performing hard hitting music that expresses where they are from and their life experiences. Singles ‘Le Manu’ and ‘Aiga’ showcase the band’s forceful performance and cultural integrity and more recently have become well respected for the primal onstage performance.

Currently on an extensive tour of the United States, Disturbed head down to Australia to perform 4 festival slots before hitting New Zealand for their one and only headline show in this part of the world. Only hard rock fans need apply. Get your tickets before they sell out!

Friday 15 March

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Licensed and All Ages

On sale: Friday 15 December (12.00pm NZDT)

Ticketmaster.co.nz| Ph: 09 970 9700

