Legendary Hip Hop Group Home Brew Perform At Laneway 2024 + Andyheartthrob Joins The Bill

Friday, 8 December 2023, 7:23 pm
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

After an 11 year hiatus, the legendary Aotearoa hip-hop group Home Brew are back with their first new album in over a decade. Laneway Festival is thrilled to announce that Home Brew will be continuing their long-awaited reunion at Laneway Festival for an Auckland-exclusive show.

Breaking their indefinite hiatus, Tom Scott and Haz Beats have released ‘Run it Back’, their first album in over 10 years. Set to be arguably the biggest hip-hop release in Aotearoa this year, fans will be able to hear it in Tāmaki Makaurau exclusively at Laneway Festival. ‘Run it Back’ comes off the back of the 2023 re-release of their self-titled debut album which earned the pair another #1 in the NZ Top 40 Charts and confirmed their continuous cultural importance in Aotearoa.

Andyheartthrob will also join the 2024 bill that now features 27 international and local artists across a vast range of genres. Not just a DJ, Andy is an ethereal force within the scene in Aotearoa. With Māori, Tahitian, Cook Island, and Scottish roots, Andy grew up and continues to reside in our multifaceted and diverse Tāmaki Makaurau. With a mission to connect everyone through music and culture, Andy wants to inspire people to step into their light, power, and Mana. As well as being a DJ in her own right, she is very involved and active in Tāmaki’s Dynasty Collective; a platform for creative women of colour.

With no sideshows, Laneway Festival is the only place to see the Laneway Festival lineup in New Zealand this summer. Get your tickets now from lanewayfestival.com.au/auckland

Full lineup:

Stormzy – Steve Lacy**

Dominic Fike

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

AJ Tracey – Cordae – d4vd** – Dope Lemon – Eyedress** – Faye Webster**

Home Brew – horsegiirL – Nia Archives – Paris Texas** – Raye** - Skin On Skin

Andyheartthrob – Atarangi – Blondshell** – Church – Daily J – DOMi & JD BECK** –

Erny Belle – Hanbee – Hemlocke Springs ** – Molly Payton – Pretty Girl**

** First New Zealand show

Laneway Festival 2024:

AUCKLAND / Tamaki Makaurau (MA16)

Tuesday 6 February

Western Springs

© Scoop Media

International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

