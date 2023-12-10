Darren Watson Drops New Single 'Man In The Sky'

Wellington-based blues artist Darren Watson is releasing his new single, ‘Man in the Sky’, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The original soul-blues track, recorded and produced at Watson’s own Lamington Recording Studio in Pōneke, dives into some of the harsh aspects of modern life, and the misuse of belief to both control people and excuse poor behavior.

The music takes inspiration from blues legends like Robert Cray and Freddie King, blending their influences with Watson's unique Kiwi style. The lyrics reflect the daily struggles in contemporary society and invite listeners to contemplate the values we find embedded in our lives.

Accompanying the release is a lyric video that complements the music perfectly, providing a visual backdrop to Watson's storytelling.

The song will be available as an exclusive download from https://darrenwatson.bandcamp.com/track/man-in-the-sky. The lyric video will be on Darren’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/-OfIFdXW1PE) and also www.facebook.com/darrenwatsonmusic.

About Darren Watson

Darren Watson is a musician and producer from Pōneke. He has been working professionally since 1985, first leading 80s blues band Chicago Smoke Shop then releasing several solo blues albums that were successful here and internationally. In 2014, his ‘Planet Key’ single was banned for breaching both the Electoral Act and the Broadcasting Act. He successfully challenged this in the High Court and the Court Of Appeal. His most recent album, ‘Getting Sober For The End Of The World’, was nominated Best Folk Artist at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards.

