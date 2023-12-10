Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

E Blacks To Compete In Middle East At Global Esports Games This Week

Sunday, 10 December 2023, 6:45 pm
Press Release: NZ Esports

New Zealand E Black athletes will compete in two esport titles - Dota2 and eFootball - at the Global Esports Games - Riyadh 2023 (GEG 2023) (https://riyadh2023geg.gg/) this week, NZ Esport President Conor Englaih said today as he boarded the plabe to the Middle East.

GEG23 welcomes over 950 athletes hailing from more than 100 nations and territories across the globe to compete at the highest level.

NZ Esport President, Conor English, and CEO Jonathan Jansen will be there to support our E Blacks. Mr English will also attend “GEFcon 23” a global convention of thought leaders and idea creators which is being held in parallel to the competition.

“This is an exciting time for NZ Esports. We are very much building momentum, especially with our E Black teams internationally," Mr English said.

“In November our E Black team competed in the eFIBA World Finals in Jönköping, Sweden, finishing 7th overall, downing Middle East champions Lebanon 95-68 to earn their first ever World Finals win.

“Now we are on the global stage again with our Dota2 Womens E Blacks team and efootball E Black.

“As well as supporting our great athletes, I am also very much looking forward to attending GEFcon to meet and discuss esport issues with key global players in the esport sector.

“The global esport landscape is very much in a state of flux. Recent changes at the International E Sport Federation (IESF) and the Global Esport Federation (GEF) suggest an opportunity to unify the worlds two international esport bodies. In addition, the International Olympic Committee has been exploring its involvement in e sport. Publishers and other commercial interests continue to invest in new games and innovations that are driving participation and growth in the sector.

“The New Zealand Esport Federation will continue to contribute to and play our positive role in shaping the global esport landscape at these important events.

“And we are super excited our about our Eblacks. I am sure all New Zealanders will be cheering them on later this week”, Mr English concluded

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Esports on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 