E Blacks To Compete In Middle East At Global Esports Games This Week

New Zealand E Black athletes will compete in two esport titles - Dota2 and eFootball - at the Global Esports Games - Riyadh 2023 (GEG 2023) (https://riyadh2023geg.gg/) this week, NZ Esport President Conor Englaih said today as he boarded the plabe to the Middle East.

GEG23 welcomes over 950 athletes hailing from more than 100 nations and territories across the globe to compete at the highest level.

NZ Esport President, Conor English, and CEO Jonathan Jansen will be there to support our E Blacks. Mr English will also attend “GEFcon 23” a global convention of thought leaders and idea creators which is being held in parallel to the competition.

“This is an exciting time for NZ Esports. We are very much building momentum, especially with our E Black teams internationally," Mr English said.

“In November our E Black team competed in the eFIBA World Finals in Jönköping, Sweden, finishing 7th overall, downing Middle East champions Lebanon 95-68 to earn their first ever World Finals win.

“Now we are on the global stage again with our Dota2 Womens E Blacks team and efootball E Black.

“As well as supporting our great athletes, I am also very much looking forward to attending GEFcon to meet and discuss esport issues with key global players in the esport sector.

“The global esport landscape is very much in a state of flux. Recent changes at the International E Sport Federation (IESF) and the Global Esport Federation (GEF) suggest an opportunity to unify the worlds two international esport bodies. In addition, the International Olympic Committee has been exploring its involvement in e sport. Publishers and other commercial interests continue to invest in new games and innovations that are driving participation and growth in the sector.

“The New Zealand Esport Federation will continue to contribute to and play our positive role in shaping the global esport landscape at these important events.

“And we are super excited our about our Eblacks. I am sure all New Zealanders will be cheering them on later this week”, Mr English concluded

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

