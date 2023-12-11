The Dobros Announce Debut EP Release For 2024

Auckland-based band, The Dobros, known for their captivating performances as one of the premier Auckland wedding bands, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their debut EP.

Slated for early 2024, this eagerly anticipated EP marks a significant milestone in their musical journey, which spans over 30 years of playing together.

Renowned for their unique rock/folk/acoustic fusion style, The Dobros were regulars across Auckland and Hamilton’s cover band circuit and have become a popular choice for wedding entertainment throughout the North Island. Their diverse setlist and multi-instrumental talents have set them apart, creating a sound that's both rich and dynamic, despite being a two-piece band.

The debut EP, currently in the writing stage, promises to showcase their innovative approach to music. Fans can expect a collection of tracks that not only resonate with their signature style but also push the boundaries of their creative expression.

This release is not just a celebration of their musical evolution but also an invitation to experience the depth and breadth of their artistry.

The Dobros are excited to share this new chapter and invite everyone to stay tuned for more updates as they lead up to the EP release.

For more information, bookings, and the latest updates on The Dobros, please visit their website dobros.co.nz.

