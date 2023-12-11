Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TEDxWellington 2024: Speaker And Performer Applications Are Open!

Monday, 11 December 2023, 4:07 pm
Press Release: TEDxWellington

Wellington, December 11, 2023 – TEDxWellington, the capital's landmark event for revolutionary ideas and captivating performances, is now accepting applications for its 2024 edition.

This year, TEDxWellington is inviting individuals who embody the spirit of innovation and inspiration to apply for a chance to take the stage in April. The event promises to be a melting pot of ideas, where Speakers and Performers from diverse backgrounds will share their visions that could reshape our world.

Applicants are encouraged to submit a 3-minute video showcasing their idea and their ability to engage an audience.

TEDxWellington is committed to being a platform where local voices can resonate globally. The event is not just about ideas, but about making an impact, fostering communities, and sparking conversations that matter.

Application Deadline: 11th February 2024, 11:59 pm.

For more information and to apply, click here!

