Kiwi Motorsport Secures Top F4 Runner For CTFROC

F4 United States Championship runner up Titus Sherlock. Picture supplied

Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania team Kiwi Motorsport has secured one of its F4 United States Championship front runners for the forthcoming New Zealand-based championship.

Titus Sherlock finished second overall in this year’s F4 United States Championship, winning races in one of America’s most competitive series.

Originally hailing from San Diego, 19 year-old Sherlock began his racing in the busy and competitive California karting scene and switched to circuit racing three years ago. It was a successful transition and he finished runner up in the 2021 Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series with three wins and 14 podiums.

He went on to race in the Lucas Oil Formula Car Winter Championship and joined with the Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport team to run in the USF Juniors category in 2022.

He stayed with Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport for his move to the F4 United States Championship in 2023, impressing immediately with two top ten results and a third place finish on debut at the first round at NOLA Motorsport Park.

A strong run of top-10 finishes continued and in the second half of the season Sherlock became a genuine championship contender. He took his first win at New Jersey and went on to complete a highly impressive season with another race win and second overall in the championship table.

Titus is relishing the opportunity to begin 2024 in New Zealand and compete in one of the FIA’s six key junior single seater championships.

“I’m super excited to race in New Zealand,” he said. “It’s going to be a big learning curve, learning a new car and new tracks, but I cant wait for the challenge.

“I’d like to thank Kiwi Motorsport for their continued belief and support. This series is proven to produce top talents in the international scene, and I hope to be the next.”

The prospect of having its championship runner up racing again under the Kiwi Motorsport flag in New Zealand is an exciting one for team principal Garry Orton and he expects Sherlock’s sharp improvement curve to continue, commenting:

“I am excited that Titus is coming to New Zealand,” he said. “This will be the start of the third season he has driven with us. He is a valued member of our team, part of the family and I expect him to be a front runner in this championship as well.”

The New Zealand championship has a long history of providing a major stepping stone for up and coming racing drivers. Twenty three graduates have taken the wheel of F1 cars in official tests, GP practice sessions or races in the 17 year history of the championship.

The championship boasts more than 3,000 km of testing, practice, qualifying and racing mileage with all drivers competing in identical Tatuus-based Toyota FT60 cars.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA - Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

