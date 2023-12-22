Auckland Cricket To Celebrate Martin Guptill’s Career With Super Smash Testimonial Match On January 4th

Legendary Auckland Cricket and BLACKCAPS batsman Martin Guptill will have his career celebrated at the ACES’ Super Smash fixture against the Wellington Firebirds on January 4th.

The ‘Thank You, Gup’ day will recognize the enormous contribution that Martin Guptill has made to Auckland and New Zealand Cricket, and Eden Park and Kennards Hire have kindly agreed to gift naming rights for the occasion so the ground will become the Martin Guptill Oval for the day.

Auckland Cricket CEO Iain Laxon sees the testimonial match as a fitting celebration of Guptill’s career:

“Martin is without doubt one of our country’s finest ever white ball cricketers and we wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate and recognize what he has done for cricket.

“His career is one that feels at times like an ongoing highlights reel, there are so many moments where he has made hugely significant contributions at a domestic level for Auckland or on the international stage for New Zealand.

“Those efforts create memories for all of us and we want everyone to come along and join us in saying thanks to him for all those special moments,” says Laxon.

In a further recognition of his contribution, Guptill will also be honoured at grassroots level.

Laxon continues: “Martin is also the quintessential club man who has always been incredible closely connected with the club where he has played all his life, Suburbs New Lynn.

“We are therefore very excited to be honouring the respect and mana that he has built by naming our Men’s Premier Club T20 competition the Martin Guptill Cup from the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We feel that it is a fitting tribute to everything that Martin has achieved in cricket.”

Guptill himself is honoured by the gestures from Auckland Cricket, who he has had an affiliation with for over 20 years, and spoke of his history with the domestic set-up at the Super Smash launch party on the 15th of December.

“It’s pretty special. I’ve been involved in the Auckland Cricket system for a number of years now, from the age-groups, U14s, U15s, U17s and U19s, to where I am today.

“A lot of thanks to Auckland Cricket. It’s like a family community here and I’ve been lucky enough to be involved with it for a long time now.”

On his favourite memories while donning the blue, Guptill touched upon winning the Super Smash back-to-back in 2010/11 and 2011/12 but singled out a longer format win from two years ago as his top moment.

“Winning the Plunket Shield two years ago and being there playing the game when the Shield was presented was pretty special. We had a good night after that,” said Guptill.

Guptill first represented the Auckland ACES on 7th January 2006 in a List-A match against Wellington.

Despite significant time spent representing the BLACKCAPS during his career, his 2,313 runs (and counting) in T20s are an Auckland record, as are his nine centuries in List-A cricket.

For the BLACKCAPS, his 3,531 runs in T20I cricket are a national record and over a thousand runs more than the next highest (Kane Williamson with 2,464).

Guptill has stressed that he will not be retiring from all cricket as he continues to represent T20 and T10 leagues around the world.

Thank You, Gup Day

January 4th, 2024

HEARTS vs. Wellington Blaze, 12:30pm

ACES vs. Wellington Firebirds, 4:00pm

Martin Guptill Oval, Auckland (formerly Kennards Hire Community Oval)

© Scoop Media

