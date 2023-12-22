NZ Art Show Announces Awards For High School Art Students

Driving Creativity: High School Art Students Shift Gears With New Awards

The NZ Art Show is thrilled to announce the inaugural Hyundai Emerging Artist Awards, a new initiative aimed at supporting the artistic aspirations of Year 13 students in secondary schools across the Wellington region. These prestigious awards will empower emerging artists to pursue their creative dreams, with the premier winner receiving $1,000. 35 secondary schools have been invited to submit candidates for these awards.



Jointly sponsored by Hyundai New Zealand, Brendan Foot Supersite, and the NZ Art Show, Wellington’s premier annual art show – these awards signify a significant commitment to fostering young artistic talent.



The genesis of the awards lies with Lower Hutt car dealership Brendan Foot Supersite, known for its longstanding support for the arts in New Zealand and community events. Having sponsored the NZ Art Show since 2010 and the annual $3,000 People’s Choice Award since 2018, Brendan Foot Supersite continues to make a substantial impact on the visual arts community.



Brendan Foot, the founder of Brendan Foot Supersite, emphasizes the importance of encouraging artists in their early stages, stating, "Art doesn’t stop in the classroom. We want to help burgeoning talent get recognized for their creativity, providing them with another option to consider after leaving school. We have always recruited young talent and helped them develop their career. We're thrilled to collaborate with Hyundai New Zealand and the NZ Art Show on this new initiative."



With over 50 years of supporting various community and sports groups, Brendan Foot Supersite underscores the significance of businesses giving back to the community, expressing delight that Hyundai New Zealand, one of their leading brands, is supporting this essential venture.



Bernice Mene of Hyundai New Zealand says “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to get behind our country’s future artists. Hyundai New Zealand prides itself on being Future Positive and we put this into practice every day. The Hyundai Emerging Artists Awards is another way that we can do this.”



All finalists of the Hyundai Emerging Artist Awards will exhibit their artworks at the 2024 NZ Art Show, taking place at the TSB Arena from May 31 to June 2 during the King’s Birthday Weekend. The winners will be revealed at a private function on May 30th during the NZ Art Show VIP Preview.



As the NZ Art Show marks its 21st anniversary, the 2024 event promises to be a visual feast, showcasing around 200 New Zealand artists and their finest contemporary artworks. From stunning paintings to awe-inspiring sculptures, visitors can expect an eclectic range of styles and mediums that authentically capture the spirit of New Zealand's artistic landscape.

© Scoop Media

