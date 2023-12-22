NZ Art Show Announces Awards For High School Art Students
Driving Creativity: High School Art Students Shift Gears With New Awards
The NZ Art Show is thrilled to
announce the inaugural Hyundai Emerging Artist Awards, a new
initiative aimed at supporting the artistic aspirations of
Year 13 students in secondary schools across the Wellington
region. These prestigious awards will empower emerging
artists to pursue their creative dreams, with the premier
winner receiving $1,000. 35 secondary schools have been
invited to submit candidates for these
awards.
Jointly sponsored by Hyundai New
Zealand, Brendan Foot Supersite, and the NZ Art Show,
Wellington’s premier annual art show – these awards
signify a significant commitment to fostering young artistic
talent.
The genesis of the awards lies with
Lower Hutt car dealership Brendan Foot Supersite, known for
its longstanding support for the arts in New Zealand and
community events. Having sponsored the NZ Art Show since
2010 and the annual $3,000 People’s Choice Award since
2018, Brendan Foot Supersite continues to make a substantial
impact on the visual arts community.
Brendan
Foot, the founder of Brendan Foot Supersite, emphasizes the
importance of encouraging artists in their early stages,
stating, "Art doesn’t stop in the classroom. We want to
help burgeoning talent get recognized for their creativity,
providing them with another option to consider after leaving
school. We have always recruited young talent and helped
them develop their career. We're thrilled to collaborate
with Hyundai New Zealand and the NZ Art Show on this new
initiative."
With over 50 years of
supporting various community and sports groups, Brendan Foot
Supersite underscores the significance of businesses giving
back to the community, expressing delight that Hyundai New
Zealand, one of their leading brands, is supporting this
essential venture.
Bernice Mene of Hyundai
New Zealand says “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to
get behind our country’s future artists. Hyundai New
Zealand prides itself on being Future Positive and we put
this into practice every day. The Hyundai Emerging Artists
Awards is another way that we can do
this.”
All finalists of the Hyundai
Emerging Artist Awards will exhibit their artworks at the
2024 NZ Art Show, taking place at the TSB Arena from May 31
to June 2 during the King’s Birthday Weekend. The winners
will be revealed at a private function on May 30th during
the NZ Art Show VIP Preview.
As the NZ Art Show marks its 21st anniversary, the 2024 event promises to be a visual feast, showcasing around 200 New Zealand artists and their finest contemporary artworks. From stunning paintings to awe-inspiring sculptures, visitors can expect an eclectic range of styles and mediums that authentically capture the spirit of New Zealand's artistic landscape.