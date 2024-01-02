Auckland Gears Up to Celebrate a Legend

Kennards Hire Community Oval, formally known as Eden Park Outer Oval, will on Thursday become Martin Guptill Oval as Auckland Cricket celebrates the storied career of one of the city’s favourite sons.

Guptill, who hasn’t announced any retirement plans, will be commemorated at his home ground in front of friends, family and fans and the ACES & HEARTS take on Wellington Firebirds & Blaze.

Two strong squads have been named for the occasion with a number of BLACKCAPS players returning to the fold.

Finn Allen returns to the top order after representing his country against Bangladesh, as does Mark Chapman, who will play his first match for the ACES this season.

And in a big boost to their bowling stocks, the ACES will benefit from the addition of Lockie Ferguson, who has returned to match fitness since representing the BLACKCAPS at the ICC World Cup in India.

The HEARTS have also named a squad packed full on international experience and will be eager to kickstart their campaign after two losses and two washouts in their first four games.

Maddy Green will finally get the chance to turn out against her former team after rain washed out the away fixture against the Blaze on the 24th of December.

The HEARTS kick off proceedings against the Blaze with the first ball at 12:30pm followed by the ACES vs. Firebirds at 4:00pm. All the action is live and free to air on TVNZ+ and Duke.

Unavailable HEARTS players due to injury: Brooke Halliday & Amberly Parr. ACES: Adi Ashok, Simon Keene, Yahya Zeb.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

