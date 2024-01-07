Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rodger Fox Big Band Turns On Storming Performance In New Orleans

Sunday, 7 January 2024, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Rodger Fox Big Band

The Rodger Fox Big Band (RFBB) and vocalist Erna Ferry turned on a storming performance at JEN, the Jazz Educational Network Conference in New Orleans, featuring high powered recent RFBB material.

Rodger Fox said many world-class musicians attended the performance, including the legendary New Orleans funk drummer Stanton Moore, who he met after the concert and discussions are underway to bring Stanton to New Zealand later in the year to run educational workshops and perform in concert with the RFBB.

The RFBB were invited to represent New Zealand at the JEN Conference. The JEN Conference is one of the biggest jazz events in the world, bringing together 4,500-5,000 music fans and jazz educators from around the globe, with all jazz types, from beginners to pro experts, represented. JEN is part music festival, part networking, part education, and truly inspirational.

Rodger Fox says, “Attending JEN is a huge opportunity, particularly for the younger members of the Big Band, and one that will enable us to enhance the Band’s work with secondary school jazz musicians on our return to New Zealand.”

After the conference, the RFBB heads to Baltimore to perform at the Keystone Korner Club with special guest and drumming legend Dennis Chambers, who has recorded and played with artists including Santana, Steely Dan, Parliament/Funkadelic, John Scofield, The Jacksons, The Brecker Brothers, Victor Wooten, Mike Stern, and many others.

From Baltimore, the RFBB and Dennis Chambers head to Washington DC to perform at the Carlyle Room Club before landing in New York City, where they have a two day, 12-14 January, recording session booked at Sear Sound.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The RFBB almost missed the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the JEN Conference when their application to Creative NZ for funding assistance was turned down. At that point, Rodger Fox reached out to the wider jazz community, asking for help to raise the balance of the funding required, $89,000, to enable the big band to attend the festival.

Rodger Fox says, “We were blown away by the response. All the members of the RFBB are hugely grateful for the generosity and support shown by the hundreds of private people and organisations who stepped up and made this trip possible. Thank you for the tremendous support you have provided, which is very much appreciated by all of us.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rodger Fox Big Band on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 