Week Two Of The ASB Classic Is Underway Following Record-breaking Sales For Week One

Week two of New Zealand’s premier tennis tournament is now underway, with doors open to the ASB Classic Men’s Week (ATP). Following Coco Gauff’s (USA) victory in the women’s singles tournament (WTA), and Anna Danilina and Viktória Hrunčáková’s success in the women’s doubles round (WTA), Kiwis will now have the chance to see the likes of Gael Monfils, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Cam Norrie and Ben Shelton in action.

Week one for the highly-anticipated event has broken all-time ticket sale records for the first week of January and the second week is about to sell out. Metro magazine have named the ASB Classic the “best fan experience of any sporting event in the country.”

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin commented: “This past week has provided sensational tennis, strong attendance and plenty of sunshine - we couldn’t be happier. This week, we’re looking forward to welcoming New Zealanders along to experience another six days of top-notch international tennis and entertainment.”

Off-centre court, punters can continue to enjoy some of NZ’s best entertainment, food and beverage offerings, providing the perfect place to meet with friends and soak-up the atmosphere. The first week of the event saw more than 15,500 pieces of sushi consumed, 11,000 Heinekeins enjoyed and 5,570 Aperol Spritz poured at the Serve Up Summer Bar.

Guests have enjoyed 1,575 truffle fries with $1 from every purchase being donated to Youthline, the official charity partner of the tournament. Additionally, ASB’s iconic Lobbo ball throwing fundraiser was a sell-out, raising over $8,000 for the youth mental health charity with other ASB initiatives bringing up the total to over 30k for Youthline so far and counting.

The ASB Classic Auction for Youthline is now live on Trade me, with money-can’t-buy ASB Classic Men’s Week experiences, tickets and priceless memorabilia - with 100% of proceeds going to Youthline. Support a great cause and check out the charity auction here.

Beverage offerings also include a gorgeous G.H. Mumm garden, an extensive range on offer at the Schweppes Social Club as well as a New Grey Goose bar serving up their Love One cocktail. Heineken are presenting their new Heineken Silver, and Gwen by Church Road is showcasing their finest selection of wines. Extensive food options continue to be available across the various hospitality spaces, including Summer ceviche, Wagu sliders, and a culinary work of tennis ball art, the Mānuka Doctor Honey Ball.

Tracy Magan, Event Director, commented: “The Serve has continued to be one of the best places to be for the summer break. We encourage Aucklanders to come and enjoy ground passes this week to soak-up the sunshine, food and beverage offerings and the stellar atmosphere. The perfect way to soften post-holiday blues!”

Outside of the tournament, players have been enjoying the best of what Tāmaki Makarau, Auckland has to offer. Coco Gauff took a thrilling leap off the Auckland Sky Tower, Emily Raducanu enjoyed a meal at Azabu, Erin Routliffe visited Best Ugly Bagel, Caroline Wozniaki took her family to the Auckland Zoo and Cam Norrie enjoyed a day at St Heliers beach.

Ground passes are still available for access to The Serve and outer match courts for just $19. A small selection of centre court tickets are still available.

