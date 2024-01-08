Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
'Black Coast Vanishings' Premieres 28 January On ThreeNow

Monday, 8 January 2024, 7:44 pm
Press Release: Warner Brothers

Sunday, 7 January 2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) today announced Black Coast Vanishings, a true-crime mystery series about the disappearance of six people from Piha, a small town on the coast of New Zealand, will premiere all four episodes on Sunday 28 January on ThreeNow. In a special event, the docuseries will also premiere on Three on Sunday 28 January at 8.30pm NZT – airing one episode each night, in the same time slot, until Wednesday, 31 January.

“Real, captivating and utterly gripping, Black Coast Vanishings is a must-watch local series revealing new details about the heart-breaking, unresolved stories of six missing persons from the small coastal community of Piha,” says Vicki Keogh, Senior Director Commissioning ANZ, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Huge credit to our production partners at Augusto who have navigated this complex investigation with sensitivity and care in a bid to get answers and to the friends, families and locals who have bravely shared their stories.”

March 2020, a French teenager is seen walking alone on the road into Piha. He then disappears. He is the sixth person to vanish without a trace - and from the area- since 1992.

ThreeNow’s gripping new local true-crime series, Black Coast Vanishings revisits the circumstances of the six disappearances from the seemingly idyllic coastal village of Piha, home to just one thousand residents. Piha is a surf mecca, famous for a landscape that is majestic and wild, and a town that’s quaint and close knit.

Over the years, most of the Piha locals have been involved in the searches for those who have gone missing. Now many of the townspeople believe there is something sinister going on. Unsatisfied with police investigations, Piha residents have concerns about their own safety.

Could the cause of the disappearances lie within their isolated community. Could one of their own be covering up a terrible accident, foul play, or even murder?

Black Coast Vanishingsis produced by Augusto for Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ and Studio Canal, in association with New Zealand Government’s Te Puna Kairangi Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund and NZ On Air and the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate.

Black Coast Vanishings premieres all four episodes on Sunday 28 January on ThreeNow.

The four-part series premieres on Sunday 28 January at 8.30pm on Three (continuing for the next three nights).

© Scoop Media

