Pāmu (Landcorp Farming Ltd) Is Proud To Be Both Sponsor And Host For The Mavora Explorer On January 27, 2024

This unique mountain biking and running event is held near Te Anau on Pāmu farm Mararoa Station and privately-owned Mararoa Downs.

Organized by the Mararoa Charitable Trust and the Mararoa School Community, the event is a fundraiser for Mararoa School. With sponsors including Pāmu and RealNZ, the event has a range of categories for mountain biking, running, and walking.

"We are excited to once again have the gates of our stunning farms open for the Mavora Explorer, for everyone from families to athletes to get involved," says Pāmu CEO Mark Leslie. "Pāmu is proud to support the communities in which we farm and this event is one of the best there is.”

Head Shepherd at nearby Pāmu farm Stuart, Caitlin Dent, is entered in the Duathlon, taking the opportunity to use the 30km bike and 12km run as part of her training for the upcoming Coast to Coast.

“Our amazing Mararoa School community is very proud to be able to present this event to you,” says Principal Melodie Gage-Witham, “and immensely grateful to our sponsors and the Mararoa Charitable Trust.

“Proceeds from this event help the school to fund additional teachers to ensure our class sizes are kept small, thus ensuring quality, time-rich education is given to all our students.”

The Mavora Explorer offers challenges at all levels, including a 6km run, 6km family fun run/walk, 12km run, and a challenging 21km run. A duathlon option combines running and mountain biking, and standalone mountain bike events cover distances of 30km and 45km, including an e-bike category.

The race takes competitors through landscapes ranging from native bush, to tussock land and over various farmland including small river crossings, with the spectacular backdrop views of the lakes and mountain ranges surrounding Te Anau and Manapouri.

For event details, registration, and maps, visit www.mavoraexplorer.co.nz. Entries close 24 January, non-timed 6km family walks enter on the day.

