Canyon Brewing Brings Bold New Flavour to New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport is excited to announce Canyon Brewing as the tournament’s Official Beer Partner for the upcoming 103rd edition of the New Zealand Open.

As purveyors of ‘Beer for the Bold’ and a proud Queenstown-based business, Canyon Brewing is stoked to be the event’s beer partner of choice.

“It’s an absolute honour to be part of the New Zealand Open, and we can’t wait to bring the bold flavours of Canyon to this world-class golf tournament right on our doorstep,” says Canyon Director Jimmy Nicholson.

“Queenstown is the home of the New Zealand Open and the tournament does a great job showcasing Millbrook Resort and the greater Queenstown region to viewers from all over the world, and we’re excited to showcase the bold taste of our hometown at the heart of the action.”

Not ones to miss an opportunity to push the envelope, Canyon Brewing is rolling out the ‘Official Beer of the New Zealand Open’, with a limited edition can of their infamous Vacation Hazy Pale Ale.

Crafted with the same adventurous spirit that defines Canyon, it promises a taste of vacation in every sip, whether watching the New Zealand Open in person at Millbrook Resort, or tuning in to the live broadcast on Sky Sport from the couch at home.

New Zealand Open Partnership Manager Michael Goldstein is excited to work with yet another great local company, helping support local businesses which support the event.

“We’re delighted to have Jimmy and the team from Canyon Brewing on board for this year’s event. We love working with locals who know the region and are supportive of the event we host,” he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Canyon has some great products, we love the taste of their beer, and hope that golf fans across the country also get a taste of the limited edition New Zealand Open beer this year.”

If you’re a golf fanatic, a craft beer lover, or just into soaking up good vibes, crack a cold one with Canyon and the New Zealand Open. Keep an eye out for the NZ Open x Vacation Hazy Pale Ale coming to bottle shops and supermarkets soon.

For more information about the New Zealand Open visit nzopen.com and for more information on Canyon Brewing go to canyonfoodandbrew.co.nz

© Scoop Media

