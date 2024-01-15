Diving Back In To Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series!Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest Events This Summer

Auckland, New Zealand: For the first time in its 14-year history, Red Bull is bringing its world-famous Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series to Aotearoa's very own Tāmaki Makaurau. On Sunday, 28 January 2024, Wynyard Quarter will host the series finale that will see 24 of the world's most elite divers compete for global victory.

Red Bull Cliff Diving Auckland is set to be the biggest international sporting event in Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour to kickstart the New Year, with organisers anticipating crowds of up to 30,000 across the two-day event – and best of all, it's completely free to the public.

Alongside the entertainment of the event itself, there will be an array of unique offerings available including the chance to experience a virtual dive from 27m for ‘Red Bull be the Diver’, make your mark at the Red Bull Gaming Hub, try the Cobra Puma Golf Experience and witness drifting legend Mad Mike’s car showcase - to name a few.

Since 2009 the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has been the ultimate test of sporting skill and aerobatic artistry, with divers launching from a platform of up to 27 metres (the equivalent height of an 8-storey building). Athletes perform spectacular and intricate dives, all within three seconds before they impact the water at speeds of 85km/ph as they compete for global victory.

The current season stops in six countries around the world, where divers launch off platforms in iconic locations, pure cliff faces, landmarks and even historic bridges. Auckland joins an impressive line-up of breath-taking event locations, including the Seine in Paris, Polignano a Mare in Italy and Takachiho in Japan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The international athlete line-up includes 22-year-old Kiwi wildcard diver Braden Rumpit who recently became the youngest diver to land an inward quint twist from 27 metres. Currently residing in the USA, Rumpit will make a splash at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series finale in Auckland this January.

"I was overjoyed to be selected as a wildcard for the Red Bull Cliff Diving Auckland stop. Although I am a citizen, I have never visited New Zealand. So it's pretty exciting that my first time will be for such a special occasion. It feels like a full circle moment – visiting the homeland of my family to do what I love most," says Rumpit.

Rumpit isn't the only Kiwi doing us proud, as the impressive judging panel comprises of diving icons from around the world, including one of our very own – Simon Latimer. The Dunedin-born judge is a former New Zealand champion and international springboard and platform diving representative. Latimer is also a three-time Olympic diving judge, making him the perfect man for the job.

Latimer will be joined by four international judges Anke Piper (Germany), Jeff Arbon (Australia), Cyrille Oumedjkane (France) and Olivier Morneau (Canada). Using an out-of-10 points system, they will judge the execution of the dives, with the lowest and highest score discarded. This score will be multiplied by the degree of difficulty (also known as DD). Each dive will be judged on take-off, position in the air and entry in the water with creativity, acrobatic prowess and athletic ability being determining factors.

"I’m stoked to be judging the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series finale on home turf. It will be an epic weekend and an amazing opportunity for Kiwis to get a glimpse of the world-famous event. The talent line-up is incredible, and it's especially awesome to see a Kiwi in the mix," says Latimer.

Red Bull Cliff Diving Auckland will take place across two days in Wynyard Quarter starting on Saturday, 27 January 2024 with the finale on Sunday, 28 January 2024. Spectators can expect two days of entertainment and an unforgettable spectacle of some of the best cliff-diving talent in the world.

For more information on Red Bull Cliff Diving visit: https://www.redbull.com/nz-en/event-series/redbull-cliffdiving

© Scoop Media

