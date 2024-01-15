Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZCT Supports Squash NZ

Monday, 15 January 2024, 5:26 pm
Press Release: NZCT

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) has granted $70,000 to Squash NZ (SNZ) to bolster the establishment of a sustainable coaching development system. The funding will also be used to enhance the professional development of coaches at squash clubs and to implement a competition management system.

Martin Dowson adds - Coaching development is a clear strategic priority as it’s essential to optimise our players’ personal development. We currently have a lack of active and capable coaches who can support clubs and schools to grow their participation, so we sought funding for a new coaching development leader role and for coach mentorship associated with our 2024 campaign to attract more coaching into clubs.

In addition, our new initiative to support more clubs to introduce quality professional coaching programmes, is part of our new campaign 'Let's build the future of squash together'. We’ll work closely with 'early adopter’ clubs and propose to provide each club and their identified new club coach with a coach mentor.

Our application requested 120 hours of coach mentorship to work with these early adopter clubs to optimise success and sustainability. All coach mentors have proven history and knowledge on how to set up club programmes and we’ll match each mentor accordingly with each club.

This grant will immediately benefit the development of our coaches - both the leadership of our programme and several coach/mentors who will work with new club coaches who want to become full-time. Our mentors will be funded to dedicate time to share their experiences and support these aspiring full-time club coaches to develop their business and approach to enable a sustainable income.

Coaching creates a positive experience for those who want to either improve and/or who are trialling squash for their first time, both of which are critical for the future of the sport. This year, we’re encouraging clubs to focus more on their coaching (for more details on our club uplift programme see - https://thefuture.squashnz.co.nz/new-changes/club-uplift).

NZCT’s GM Grants. Marketing and Communications, Ben Hodges explains “We agree that quality coaching experiences are perhaps the single most important thing sport can provide to ensure people, especially young people, remain engaged in sport. We thank the hospitality venues throughout New Zealand that partnered with NZCT to raise funds for this grant.

© Scoop Media

