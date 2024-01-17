Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waitangi Day Festival For Tauranga Moana On Track To Draw Crowds

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Waitangi Day Festival

People from across the Bay of Plenty region are expected to flock to The Historic Village this Waitangi Day to celebrate unity in Tauranga Moana on our national day.

February 6 will mark the 184th anniversary of the initial signing of the Treaty of Waitangi on the same date in 1840. In its fifth year at The Historic Village at 17th Avenue Tauranga, the Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival will build on the success of the previous year’s event as a day of reverence, ceremony, and fun.

The entertainment and performance line-up are set to entertain all day long with Māori art workshops, craft stalls, and performances from local musicians and cultural groups. Food trucks are also gathering to provide delicious kai throughout the day.

The He Iwi Kotahi (“Together As One”) Tauranga Moana Charitable Trust, the organisation behind the event, has a mission to educate, connect, celebrate and advocate. Its objective is to create unity among the people of New Zealand as envisaged in the Treaty of Waitangi, telling important stories and raising awareness about our national Waitangi Day.

He Iwi Kotahi Chairperson, Richard Cameron, says telling the story and history behind Waitangi Day is a key part of building understanding and togetherness.

“The specially designed Treaty Storyboard Trail at the festival aims to help all families and whānau to learn about and celebrate the history of New Zealand. It will take pride of place again to showcase the importance of community, and connectedness,” explains Richard.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The storyboards feature fascinating facts about the history of Tauranga, Treaty of Waitangi, and the era of battles in Tauranga, as well as how the guiding principles of the Treaty are central to the bicultural future of New Zealand.”

Children will be able to pick up a Treaty Storyboard Trail workbook from the He Iwi Kotahi merchandise stand and scan to win prizes.

Celebrated actress and community leader Mabel Wharekawa-Burt is MC for the day and will welcome the crowd just before 10am. Then Senior Ngai Tamarawaho kaumātua Tamati Tata will lead a karakia before the Royal New Zealand Navy raises the New Zealand flag and the national anthem is sung by Brooke McChesney.

Second place finishers at the 2023 National Schools Kapa Haka competition, Maungatapu Primary School Kapa Haka group, Te Pūwhāriki o Te Kura o Maungatapu, will then perform and be followed by an action-packed day of activities for all to enjoy.

Visitors will be able to participate in feather earring workshops, koru sand art, and a special taonga pūoro (‘singing treasures” or Māori musical instruments) workshops by expert Jason Philips. Backyard Games will also be at the event, featuring classic outdoor wooden games such as cornhole and Kubb.

He Iwi Kotahi trustee and professional historian Buddy Mikaere, who has a passion for bringing people together, says the Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival is an event designed for everyone.

“We want the festival to bring whānau, friends, and individuals together in a day of unity, fun, and celebration. To learn, commemorate, and enjoy what is a day we should all feel proud of in our local community and nationally.

“Tauranga is continually growing as a place that’s a highly desirable place in which to live. We need to embrace the vibrancy, multicultural and multi-ethnic make-up that comes with that. We can do that by commemorating the signing of the Treaty on Waitangi Day at this festival, which acknowledges the importance of belonging and wellbeing for all.”

As part of the festival’s kaupapa, free health and wellbeing checks and advice will be available, including Te Manu Toroa, a local medical practice, providing Rongoā Māori based therapies and clinical based health assessments.

Also Heart Foundation NZ will be testing for diabetes and blood pressure and offering heart checks, and Huria Trust from Ngai Tamarawaho hapū will be available to give support and advice including Hep C tests, Total Mobility and Bee Card Concession Application.

Te Aronga Toi Whenua Peka (The Māori Womens Welfare League) will be talking about mana wahine, healthy homes, aue kore, immunisations, and growing strong healthy female rangatahi.

While White Ribbon NZ will also be present to raise awareness about White Ribbon Day that celebrates the many men willing to show leadership and commitment to promote safe, healthy relationships within families and to encourage men to challenge each other on attitudes and behaviours that are abusive.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waitangi Day Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 