Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Topp Twins Lead The Lineup For Wānaka A&P Show

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 9:28 am
Press Release: Wanaka A and P Show

Kiwi icons the Topp Twins have been confirmed as the lead entertainment act for this year’s anticipated Wānaka A&P Show.

The beloved duo will take the stage on both days of the annual Show, held at the Wānaka A&P Showgrounds on March 8-9, 2024. They will join a jam-packed schedule of entertainment acts from other renowned Kiwi performers including Adam McGrath from the well-established country-rock band The Eastern, singer Barry Saunders and Lieutenant Lou, a lively clown police officer.

Wānaka A&P Show event manager Jane Stalker says the Wānaka A&P Show team is delighted to welcome the Topp Twins back to perform at the Show once again. Their last appearance was in 2017.

“You can’t go past the Topp Twins,” she says. “They are two of the best performers in New Zealand and have been for 40 years. We are very excited to be hosting them at the Wānaka A&P Show once again. They have been a few times now and always draw the crowds for their fun music and hilarious banter – it will be fantastic to see Lynda, Jools and their alter-egos (Camp Mother/Camp Leader and Ken/Ken) live on stage.”

The Topp Twins – Dame Jools Topp and Dame Lynda Topp – say they are elated to be returning to the Wānaka A&P Show.

“We cannot wait to mingle with the locals, catch up with all the competitors and taste the range of delights on offer,” Lynda says. “Right in the heart of town overlooking the lake and the mountains, the Wānaka A&P show has to be one of the prettiest shows to visit.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The traditional favourites of the equestrian and livestock events, plus wood chopping and sheep shearing will return in 2024.

“There will be plenty of activities to keep the children entertained, too, with the new Farmlands Farmyard area, as well as the classic carnival rides,” Stalker adds.

Held at the Wānaka Showgounds on Ardmore Street, the Show attracts more than 44,000 people each year for its variety of livestock and equestrian events, rides, games and activities, home industry displays and live entertainment. More than 500 trade exhibitors and food stalls from around NZ also set up in the Showgrounds to provide the crowds with an unforgettable lakeside shopping and dining experience. 
 
“Seeing the rural and urban communities come together at the Wānaka A&P Show is always a highlight of the year,” Stalker says. “The Show is now one of the largest agricultural and pastoral events in the country and it just keeps getting bigger and better.”

Gates to the 87th Wānaka A&P Show open 8.30am-5.00pm on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. Tickets can be purchased online for $22.50 per adult at www.wanakashow.co.nz from February 1, or $40 per adult and $15 per youth (13-17 years) for two days. Children aged 12 and under are free.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wanaka A and P Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale Mounts National Challenge To Solve Environmental And Literacy Issues

In its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts: help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. The March 2024 event will mark its 37th year. The sale has a loyal following of both donors and buyers... More


Wellington: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer KNZM MBE on Friday 2 February at the Opera House. Sir Jon’s life (18 September 1939 – 26 October 2023) will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB), alongside speeches and archive footage from his long and distinguished career... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 