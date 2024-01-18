Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

PRIDE ROUND: Auckland Cricket To Celebrate Rainbow Community For Final Round Of Super SmashThursday 18 January, 2024

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

For the final round of Super Smash home matches at Eden Park, Auckland Cricket will host a ‘Pride Round’, with the goal of celebrating and raising awareness for Auckland’s rainbow community.

Cricket in New Zealand (NZC) and Auckland (ACA) attaches itself to the mission of being ‘A Game for All New Zealanders’.

With this mission in mind, a round that raises awareness and understanding towards the message of inclusiveness is directly aligned with our values.

“Our Dream11 Super Smash home games give us the opportunity to promote things that we are passionate about and that’s why we are really excited about our Pride Round this weekend,” says Auckland Cricket CEO Iain Laxon.

“Making our game a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone is a big part of what we do and our Pride Round highlights that intent for our Rainbow community.

“We are really looking forward to making it a great day for everyone and celebrating everything that is great about our Rainbow Community.”

The matches, which feature the Auckland HEARTS & ACES taking on the Northern Brave Men & Women, will feature a number of initiatives highlighting the visual identity of the rainbow community.

Rainbow colours will be on full display around Eden Park as well as being featured on-field through rainbow bat grips, shoelaces and hair ribbons.

Additionally, rainbow face paint will be available for members of the crowd to join in the celebration.

The PRIDE movement itself focuses on raising awareness for diversity, with a key focus on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Our chosen date of the 20th of January, the last Super Smash round robin match played in Auckland, takes place less than two weeks before Auckland Pride month begins on the 1st of February.

Super Smash Pride Round

Auckland HEARTS vs. Northern Brave (W), 12:30pm

Auckland ACES vs. Northern Brave (M), 4:00pm

Saturday 20th January, 2024

Eden Park, Auckland

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale Mounts National Challenge To Solve Environmental And Literacy Issues

In its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts: help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. The March 2024 event will mark its 37th year. The sale has a loyal following of both donors and buyers... More


Wellington: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer KNZM MBE on Friday 2 February at the Opera House. Sir Jon’s life (18 September 1939 – 26 October 2023) will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB), alongside speeches and archive footage from his long and distinguished career... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 